BEIJING Aug 31 China relaxed its housing
investment rules for the second time in two weeks on Monday by
slashing the downpayment level for most second-home buyers, as
authorities try to jumpstart growth in a part of the economy
that is showing rare signs of buoyancy.
The minimum downpayment level for those buying their second
homes and funding their purchases with their housing provident
funds will be lowered to 20 percent from 30 percent in most
cities, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development
said.
The change, effective Sept. 1, applies to all cities except
Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, and only covers
buyers with no outstanding mortgages. Governments in the
excluded cities can set their own minimum level of downpayment,
subject to the central government's approval.
The change comes just days after China loosened rules for
foreigners to buy real estate across the country, capitalising
on signs that the housing market may be stabilising when the
rest of the Chinese economy is still struggling.
Worth around 15 percent of the world's second-largest
economy, China's property market affects demand in as many as 40
other industries from cement to furniture.
Helped in part by five interest rate cuts since November,
the Chinese housing market has steadied in recent months. Prices
rose for a third consecutive month in July as sales and market
sentiment improved.
Yet many analysts do not believe China's property market is
set for a strong rebound due to a large oversupply of homes in
many cities outside Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangdong.
It is also unclear if China will succeed in whetting foreign
appetite for property as the country's stuttering economy has
prompted some investors to pull their funds from the country.
A shock devaluation in the yuan in early August
has also fed speculation that the currency could fall further,
something authorities deny but which could fuel capital
outflows.
Persistent economic weakness and a 30 percent plunge in
share prices in the early summer have stoked concerns that the
economy could suffer a hard landing that will hammer global
growth and send global markets into a tailspin.
Many expect China's economy to expand around 7 percent this
year, a rate that will be its worst in a quarter of a century
and which some believe is an overstatement of the true growth
rate.
However, many analysts believe the economy may be expanding
at a rate well under 7 percent, as lackluster growth in exports,
manufacturing and domestic investment hurt activity.
