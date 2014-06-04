BEIJING, June 4 The current slowing in China's property market is a normal adjustment, and most indicators of the property market are at normal levels, a senior housing ministry official told a media briefing on Wednesday.

Feng Jun, chief economist at the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, also said the government would continue to curb speculation in cities where home prices face upward pressure.

Earlier, the ministry said that home prices in China were still facing upward pressures in some cities, and the issue of a shortage of housing supply was difficult to solve in the short term. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)