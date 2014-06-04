BEIJING, June 4 The current slowing in China's
property market is a normal adjustment, and most indicators of
the property market are at normal levels, a senior housing
ministry official told a media briefing on Wednesday.
Feng Jun, chief economist at the Ministry of Housing and
Urban-Rural Development, also said the government would continue
to curb speculation in cities where home prices face upward
pressure.
Earlier, the ministry said that home prices in China were
still facing upward pressures in some cities, and the issue of a
shortage of housing supply was difficult to solve in the short
term.
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)