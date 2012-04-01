BEIJING, April 1 China's factory slowdown
worsened in March as output fell for a fifth consecutive month
and manufacturers received fewer orders, a private survey
showed, building the case for Beijing to take new policy steps
to shore up economic growth.
HSBC said on Sunday its final Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) fell to 48.3 in March from 49.6 in February, and largely
in line with HSBC's Flash PMI reading of 48.1 for March.
The sub-index for manufacturing output slid to 47.3 in March
from February's 50.2, the second-lowest reading since March 2009
after November's trough of 46.1.
"Final PMI results confirm a further slowdown of growth
momentum, weighed by weakening new export orders," said Qu
Hongbin, an economist at HSBC. "Weaker export growth is likely
to prompt further easing measures."
Survey results showed both foreign and domestic demand were
poor. Sub-indices for new orders and new export orders
languished below the 50-point level that separates expansion
from contraction in activity.
It was the fifth consecutive month that new orders shrank.
New export orders rebounded from an eight-month low in February
but still contracted in March.
Worryingly, the survey also showed factory inflation
quickened to stay above 50 points despite slower production that
shrank factory employment to a three-year low.
The gloomy PMI reading mirrors the decline in China's actual
factory output, where growth slumped to a 2-1/2-year low of 11.4
percent in January and February.
Some economists have warned against reading too much into
China's January and February economic data because they are
distorted by the Lunar New Year holiday, but HSBC noted its
average PMI readings in the first quarter were the worst in
three years.
Even so, some analysts are hopeful China's economy will
speed up after March if Beijing further loosens monetary policy
and unveils more state spending.
Qu expects China to further reduce the amount of cash banks
must hold as reserves before the end of June by cutting the
reserve requirement ratio by 100 basis points.
Beijing could also lower taxes and raise fiscal spending to
boost activity, he said.
Below are some notable findings from the PMI report compiled
by Markit:
-- Factories said rising production costs were mainly driven
by higher raw material prices and fuel costs.
-- But manufacturers said they have not passed on higher
costs to their customers. Instead, they said they have resorted
to cutting prices to attract or retain clients as their output
prices stayed below 50 points for the fifth straight month.
-- Factories have shed jobs in three of the last four months
with manufacturers citing slowing business, employee
resignations and company restructuring as reasons.
-- Suppliers' delivery times lengthened in March due to
transportation problems, supply bottlenecks and labour
shortages.
