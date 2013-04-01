BEIJING, April 1 A rebound in domestic demand
boosted activity at Chinese factories in March, a private survey
showed on Monday, lending weight to arguments that China's
economic recovery would be driven from home this year.
The final HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to
51.6, roughly in line with a flash reading of 51.7 and up from
February's 50.4. A reading above 50 suggests factory activity
accelerated on a monthly basis.
The pick-up was led by a big rise in new orders, the second
largest in 26 months, with the index climbing to 53.3 from
February's 51.4.
In contrast, new export orders barely grew in March and
hovered just above 50, plagued by weakness that has persisted
through the first quarter.
Qu Hongbin, chief China economist with HSBC - the survey's
sponsor - said while China's resilient local demand would
continue to support its economy in coming months, domestic
growth is not surging, not with March factory inflation falling
for the first time in six months.
"Beijing policymakers should keep a relatively accommodative
policy stance in place," Qu said.
China's economy is pulling out of its worst downturn in 13
years, but the rebound has been uneven as unsteady U.S. and
European demand for Chinese exports have impeded growth.
The patchy recovery has led analysts to bet that China's
central bank will leave interest rates unchanged this year. It
cut rates twice by a total of 50 basis points in 2012.
HSBC said the PMI survey showed factories had raised
production after booking more business, but remained cautious in
their outlook as they paused hiring plans for the fourth
consecutive month on a seasonally adjusted basis.
The survey showed factory activity rose in March at its
second-fastest pace in two years after seasonal adjustments.
Stronger demand drove the rise, manufacturers said, while lower
raw material prices, notably steel, cooled factory inflation.
Factories said cost savings in raw materials were passed on
to clients due to stiff market competition, dragging output
prices to under 50 for the first time in four months.
Although Chinese exports were surprisingly strong in
February, jumping by a fifth compared to a year ago, analysts
and government officials believe trade remains an Achilles' heel
for the world's second-biggest economy this year.
Beijing says it hopes China's trade will grow 8 percent in
2013 - up from last year's 6.2 percent, but down sharply from
double-digit expansion rates of over 20 percent in previous
years.
Many analysts believe China's mild economic recovery means
price pressures will be subdued this year, despite inflation
hitting 10-month highs in February as holiday spending for the
Lunar New Year caused food prices to spike.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill and Nick
Edwards)