BEIJING Aug 1 China's vast factory sector
posted its strongest growth in 18 months in July as new orders
surged to multi-month highs, a private survey showed on Friday,
adding to signs the economy is regaining momentum after a flurry
of government stimulus measures.
The HSBC/Markit China manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) climbed to 51.7 last month, up from June's 50.7 but
slightly below a preliminary reading of 52.
A PMI reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity on
a monthly basis, while readings below that level point to a
contraction.
Still, July's reading is the best outcome since January
2013.
Output and total new orders both rose at the strongest rates
since March 2013, while new export work increased at the
second-fastest pace in more than 3-1/2 years.
