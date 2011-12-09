BEIJING Dec 9 China will ensure stable and fast economic growth in 2012 and will fine-tune policies according to changes in the global economy, the Communist Party's top leaders decided on Friday.

Beijing will also manage inflation expectations and maintain property calming measures to ensure house prices return to a "reasonable" level, the Chinese government said in an announcement carried by the official Xinhua news agency.

The government also pledged to maintain stable export growth while boosting imports in the year ahead to better balance its trade accounts.