BEIJING Feb 1 China will continue to
implement a lower required reserve ratio for small banks that
lend to small businesses and will encourage banks to issue
special bonds to raise funds for such lending, China's State
Council said on Wednesday.
China will also make it easier for private and foreign
investors to invest in small credit firms geared to serving
local clients and small enterprises, the cabinet said in a
statement published on the government's website (www.gov.cn).
According to the statement, a meeting of the State Council,
China's cabinet, also decided to encourage small firms to
publicly sell shares.
