BEIJING Feb 1 China will continue to implement a lower required reserve ratio for small banks that lend to small businesses and will encourage banks to issue special bonds to raise funds for such lending, China's State Council said on Wednesday.

China will also make it easier for private and foreign investors to invest in small credit firms geared to serving local clients and small enterprises, the cabinet said in a statement published on the government's website (www.gov.cn).

According to the statement, a meeting of the State Council, China's cabinet, also decided to encourage small firms to publicly sell shares. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Don Durfee; editing by Anna Willard)