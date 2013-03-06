BRIEF- GFA acquires Tokyo-based property
June 1GFA Co Ltd * Says it acquired a Tokyo-based property on June 1 * Details undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/A1jfD3 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BEIJING, March 6 China has scope to boost domestic demand and infrastructure investment, Zhang Ping, head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on Wednesday.
Zhang said urbanisation would be the biggest driver of domestic activity in the years ahead and that guidelines for China's planned expansion in this area would be launched during the first half of 2013.
Zhang was speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the National People's Congress, China's rubber-stamp parliament.
Zhang said China would continue to push forward with economic reforms to better clarify the different roles that government and market played in the economy.
He restated government pledges to carry out reforms in the years ahead, including fiscal, financial, pricing and income distribution reform, but gave no further details.
Zhang said China's longer-term strategy remained focused on boosting domestic consumption in the economy. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Nick Edwards)
LONDON, June 1 Strength in bluechip exporters helped the UK's benchmark index inch back towards an all-time high on Thursday and outperform broader European markets where weakness in banks weighed.