Fitch: No Impact on Ratings of Financial Parents of Mexican Afores after Monopolistic Fines

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 10 (Fitch) Potential effects on the rated parents of the Mexican pension fund managers (Afores, as per its Spanish acronym) recently fined by the regulator related to monopolistic practices are not significant, since these fines are unlikely to materially weaken the parents' relatively strong financial profiles, says Fitch Ratings. On May 4, after an investigation initiated in 2015, the Mexican Anti-trust Commission (COFE