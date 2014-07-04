BEIJING, July 4 China's economic performance has
improved in the second quarter from the first quarter, though
the downward pressure should not yet be ignored, Premier Li
Keqiang said in a statement published on Friday.
Li also pledged to pay more attention to the implementation
of targeted measures to improve macroeconomic policy control to
guarantee that the annual economic growth target can be
achieved.
The premier made the remarks in a meeting on Thursday with
provincial leaders and entrepreneurs in Changsha, in
southwestern China's Hunan province.
He also repeated that the government will step up efforts to
build more infrastructure projects, including railway and energy
ones, in poorer regions.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)