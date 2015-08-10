BEIJING Aug 10 China's top economic planner
said on Monday the property market was likely continue to
improve in the second half of this year, a good sign for the
broad economy.
China's consumer prices are expected to stabilise and start
to pick up in the second half of 2015, the National Development
and Reform Commission(NDRC) said on a statement on its website.
China's annual consumer inflation remained muted at 1.6
percent despite pork prices surging in July, and in line with
forecasts and slightly higher than June's 1.4 percent.
