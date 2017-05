BEIJING, July 22 The world must step up international macroeconomic policy coordination, China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday after meeting the heads of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and other senior global economic officials.

Li also said the sound fundamentals of China's economy remained unchanged and that it was operating within a reasonable range.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Kim Coghill)