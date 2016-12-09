BEIJING Dec 9 China will set the major tasks
for the government's economic work in 2017, including further
advancing supply-side structural reform, the Xinhua news agency
reported on Friday.
Other major tasks include pushing forward state sector
reforms and fiscal reforms, Xinhua said, citing a statement
released after a meeting of the Politboru, a top decision-making
body of the ruling Communist Party which President Xi Jinping
chairs.
China will also further open its economy in 2017 and work
proactively to attract foreign investment, Xinhua said.
Xi told the meeting that he was certain that China would
complete its key economic targets for 2016, Xinhua said.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk, Kevin Yao and Yawen
Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)