BOAO, China, April 3 China will use a combination of monetary tools to tackle inflation and steer China toward a soft landing, China's central bank chief reiterated on Tuesday at the 2012 Boao Forum for Asia on the tropical island of Hainan.

"I think that for China and other economies, the policy goal is gradually to bring inflation down so it's a soft landing," said People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan.

Zhou also told the forum that the U.S. Federal Reserve should consider other countries' interests when setting policies that create liquidity risks for emerging economies.

China's central bank is seen on track to ease policy as the world's second-largest economy encounters stiff global headwinds, but it has so far stuck to a gradual approach due to concerns over inflation and property risks. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Don Durfee and Edmund Klamann)