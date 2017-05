BEIJING National Development and Reform Commission vice chairman He Lifeng has been named new chairman of the agency, state media Xinhua reported on Friday, citing a decision by the standing committee of the National People's Congress.

Xinhua also said vice commerce minister Zhong Shan has been named the new head of the Ministry of Commerce and Zhang Jun was appointed head of the Ministry of Justice.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)