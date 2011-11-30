* Cuts reserve ratio for big banks to 21 pct from record
21.5 pct
* Cuts comes sooner than most analysts had expected
* Reflects concern of global slowdown and impact on China
* Suggest policy shift to easing, global markets rally
By Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Nov 30 China's central bank cut
the reserve requirement ratio for its commercial lenders on
Wednesday for the first time in nearly three years to ease
credit strains and shore up an economy running at its weakest
pace since 2009.
The shift to an easing policy comes amid increasing concern
worldwide that the global economy is on a slippery slope as the
euro zone struggles to decisively tackle its two year debt
crisis. Global markets recovered early losses on the news.
China's central bank said on its website it lowered the
reserve ratio by 50 basis points, effective Dec 5. That reduces
the ratio for the biggest banks to 21 percent from a record high
21.5 percent, freeing up funds that could be used for lending to
cash-strapped small firms.
"This is a big move -- this is easing," said Stephen Green,
China economist at Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong. "It's a
clear signal that China is on a loosening mode. The next move
will be another RRR cut in January."
The cut in reserves releases between 350 billion yuan and
400 billion yuan ($54.8 billion to $62.7 billion) into the
banking system, analysts estimated.
The People's Bank of China joins the central banks of
Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand and the euro zone, among others, in
easing monetary policy, a reflection of growing alarm that the
euro zone debt crisis could drag the global economy back into a
recession.
Ten of 19 analysts in a Reuters poll on Tuesday had
predicted China would cut its bank reserves in December by 50
basis points. Eight had expected a move in the first quarter of
2012 and one not until the second quarter.
Purchasing managers' data on Thursday could confirm the
pressure on China's manufacturers from the global slowdown after
a flash PMI from HSBC last week suggested the sector was
shrinking.
As recently as the middle of 2011, China was still
tightening monetary policy to combat stubbornly high inflation,
which rose in July to a three-year high of 6.5 percent.
However, as the economy felt the chill of a slowdown in
global activity and inflation eased, Beijing adopted a policy of
"fine tuning", which targeted parts of the economy, such as
loosening credit for cash-starved small firms.
A rare outflow of capital from the economy in recent months
and a central bank decision in August to widen the base for
calculating banks' reserve requirements had also tightened
liquidity.
SHIFT
The cut in the reserve ratio was the first since December
2008 and marks a monetary policy shift to an easing bias.
"It's a surprising move -- the market was not expecting the
central bank to (cut RRR) so fast," said Shi Chenyu, an
economist with the investment banking unit of Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China.
"The move sends a clear message that the central bank is
ready to relax its policy stance."
Analysts said the China news would boost riskier assets on
hopes that easing policy in China will boost the country's
demand.
Indeed, stocks and the euro recovered from early losses
after the China news and rose further after major central banks
announced coordinated action to ease strains in financial
markets resulting from the euro zone debt crisis.
However, analysts said they did not expect the central bank
to cut interest rates anytime soon. It would favour further cuts
in bank reserves first.
China's economic growth has eased for three straight
quarters due to tight credit at home and flagging demand
overseas. The economy grew 9.1 percent in the third quarter from
a year earlier, its weakest pace since the second quarter of
2009.
Data since has suggested a further slowdown. A flash
purchasing managers' index from HSBC on Nov 23 showed that
China's manufacturing sector shrank in November, reviving
worries of a hard landing for the world's fastest growing major
economy.
HSBC releases the final figures on Thursday alongside an
official survey that analysts forecast will show that the
factory sector stalled in November.
"A 50 basis point cut in the reserve requirement ratio
helped boost risk assets during the London morning session. We
expect further moderation in China's November PMI, released
tomorrow," Barclays Capital said in a client note.
Such data would back a forecast this week from the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development forecast
that China's growth will slow in 2012 to below 9 percent for the
first time in a decade.