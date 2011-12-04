SHANGHAI Dec 5 China's services sector
contracted in November, mirroring similar weakness in the
country's giant manufacturing sector and underlining
expectations that Beijing can ease monetary policy further to
cushion the blows of the global economy.
China's official purchasing managers' index for its
non-manufacturing sector fell to 49.7 in November from 57.7 in
October, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing said
on Saturday. The 50-mark divides expansion from contraction.
A private-sector PMI on non-manufacturers from HSBC is due
for release at 0230 GMT on Monday and may paint a similar
picture of weakness in services as the euro-zone debt crisis
weighs on the global economy. The HSBC gauge in October was
running at 54.1, the strongest growth in four months.
PMI data in the past week has shown that both domestic and
export orders are weakening, helping explain the central bank's
decision last Wednesday to cut reserve requirements for
commercial lenders for the first time in three
years.
The move to free up cash was a signal that the central bank
was shifting toward loosening monetary policy to support the
economy, which is widely expected to grow next year at less than
9 percent for the first time in a decade, economists said.
Indeed, former central bank adviser Fan Gang said in the
Securities Times newspaper on Saturday that there was room for
further cuts in reserve requirements provided inflation
continued to fall.
"There is plenty of room for adjusting banks' reserve
requirements ratios," he said.
The official manufacturing PMI on Thursday showed prices
fell in November and Premier Wen Jiabao said on Nov. 9 that
prices had fallen since October.
Consumer inflation dropped in October to 5.5 percent,
backtracking from a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July.
The official services PMI suggested the sector was weak due
to softer consumption patterns and a slowdown in the
construction industry.
"The retail, food and beverage industry-based consumer
services were in an off-season, showing a more significant
decline," Cai Jin, a vice president with the CFLP, said in a
statement.
The sub-index of new orders in services PMI declined to 47.2
in November, indicating they were actually falling, from 52.5 in
October. Input prices for the Chinese services sector eased to
54.4 from 55.7 in October, showing inflationary pressures eased.
The services PMI index aims to give a snapshot of conditions
in the services sector, which accounts for less than 45 percent
of China's economy, much less than in developed countries.
Last Thursday, the official manufacturing PMI fell to 49 in
November from October's 50.4, pointing to the first contraction
in activity in nearly three years, or since the global financial
crisis.
The HSBC manufacturing PMI dropped to a 32-month low of 47.7
in November from October's 51.
"The November PMI final reading points to a sharp
deterioration in business conditions across the Chinese
manufacturing sector," said Qu Hongbin, China economist at HSBC.
Globally, the picture was similar.
A global PMI produced by JPMorgan, with research and supply
management organisations, fell to 49.6, suggesting a contraction
in global manufacturing.
Chinese officials have expressed growing alarm at the slide
in the global economy as Europe struggles to produce a decisive
solution to its debt crisis.
Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said last week that the
world economy faced a worse crisis now than during 2008 and that
stimulating growth should be a priority.
Vice Premier Wang Qishan in November said a chronic global
recession was certain.
Although analysts say China is shifting policy to support
growth, China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development
suggested there would be no let up in policy controls on the
property market.
The ministry told local governments not to relax home
purchase restrictions, the China Business Journal said on
Saturday, adding that the restrictions would continue despite
their scheduled expiry in at least 11 cities by year-end.
The paper quoted an unnamed government official with the
ministry as saying China's current property controls of
restrictive home buying would not change.
On Friday, China's central bank said Chinese home prices
were at a turning point. Home prices fell in October from
September for the first time this year, official data showed,
but a private survey has indicated that November could mark a
third consecutive monthly fall.