* Index falls to 3-month low from October's 4-month high
* HSBC reading above 50, versus official PMI at 49.7
* Latest data points signal need for policy support
* Most analysts expect further cuts in bank reserves
By Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards
BEIJING, Dec 5 China's services sector
cooled in November to its weakest growth in three months, an
HSBC purchasing managers' index showed on Monday, the latest
data portraying an economy slowing quickly and in need of policy
support.
The index fell to 52.5, a sharp decline given that October's
reading was 54.1 -- the highest in four months -- though the
index remains above the 50 level that separates expansion from
contraction in the sector.
Expectations for new business dropped to their lowest level
in three months too, but remained firmly above 50.
"With price pressures easing further, Beijing can and should
use policies that are targeted on small businesses and service
sectors to keep GDP growth at above 8 percent for the coming
year," Qu Hongbin, HSBC's chief China economist, said in a
statement.
China's official PMI for its non-manufacturing sector,
released on Saturday, fell to 49.7 in November from 57.7 in
October, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing said.
The readings mirror similar weakness in the country's giant
manufacturing sector and underline expectations that Beijing
will ease monetary policy further to cushion the blows of the
global economy.
PMI data in the past week has shown that both domestic and
export orders are weakening, helping explain the central bank's
decision last week to cut bank reserve requirements for the
first time in three years.
The move to free up cash was a signal that the central bank
was shifting toward loosening monetary policy to support the
economy, which is widely expected to grow next year at less than
9 percent for the first time in a decade, economists said.
Some economists are reluctant to read too much significance
into the services indexes given their volatility, lack of
seasonal adjustments, simple calculation methodology and their
consequently weaker predictive power.
For instance the reading of 49.7 in China's official
services PMI for November was an 8 point plunge from October,
but smaller than the 9.5 point average since 2007, the starting
point for this series, said Tim Condon, head of Asian economic
research at ING in Singapore.
Past performance suggests that half that decline will be
recovered in December, leaving the index in the mid-50s, though
that is well below the near-60 level it has been at for most of
the last 18 months and a clear sign of a slowing economy.
"The weakness in the manufacturing sector is spreading to
the non-manufacturing economy. We think the policy fine-tuning
also will spread," ING's Condon said.
Manufacturing dominates the Chinese economy and made up some
58 percent of activity in 2010. Services accounted for around 38
percent in 2010, losing some share in recent years to
manufacturing which benefited from government stimulus
programmes to help the economy through the global financial
crisis.
Factories elsewhere are also feeling the force of the global
economic slowdown. A global PMI released last Thursday by
JPMorgan, with research and supply management organisations,
fell to 49.6, suggesting a contraction in global manufacturing.
Chinese officials have expressed growing alarm at the slide
in the global economy as Europe struggles to produce a decisive
solution to its debt crisis. China's economic growth has eased
for three straight quarters to 9.1 percent in the July-September
period.
Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said last week that the
world economy faced a worse crisis now than during 2008 and that
stimulating growth should be a priority.
Vice Premier Wang Qishan in November said a chronic global
recession was certain.
Most analysts say the central bank has room for further cuts
in banks' reserve requirements to release cash into the economy
given than inflation is less of a concern. Consumer inflation
fell back in October to 5.5 percent from a three-year high in
July of 6.5 percent.
Before last week's 50 basis point cut in the ratio from a
record 21.5 percent for big banks to 21 percent, a Reuters
survey had shown analysts expected 200 basis points of cuts in
2012.
Some analysts have now increased their expectations. Kevin
Lai, a senior economist at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong,
said he expects 200 basis points of cuts in addition to last
week's reduction.
Few analysts expect the central bank to start cutting
interest rates anytime soon though. Rates are already below
inflation levels, so a cut could encourage savers to pull money
out of the banking system in search of higher returns elsewhere
and so crimp bank lending.