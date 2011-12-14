* Economic work conference says to keep yuan value stable
* Aims to drive housing prices back to "reasonable level"
* Sees "extremely grim" global economic outlook in 2012
By Koh Gui Qing and Zhou Xin
BEIJING, Dec 14 China will maintain
"prudent" monetary and "proactive" fiscal policies in 2012, the
official Xinhua news agency said as the country's top economic
policy-setting conference closed its annual meeting on
Wednesday.
The decision effectively endorses one made by the top
Chinese leadership last week, which suggested Beijing is not
ready to explicitly shift to a pro-growth policy stance despite
a cooling global economy.
"The country will ensure that macro-economic regulation
policies and overall consumer prices remain 'basically stable',
and will guarantee the steady growth of the economy and maintain
social stability," one of a series of statements issued at the
end of the conference said.
At the same time, China will keep the yuan's value
"basically stable" whilst deepening interest rates and exchange
rate reforms, a statement said.
Measures aimed at calming the property market will be
maintained to ensure prices "return to a reasonable level," more
homes will be built to boost housing supply, a statement said.
Economists said the official rhetoric suggested
Beijing is only ready to fine-tune economic policies, rather
than swing into an outright monetary easing mode to aid economic
growth.
"There is no sharp reversal of (monetary policy) and there
is no across-the-board easing," said Wang Jun, an economist at
CCIEE, a top government think-tank in Beijing.
"People may feel a bit disappointed. There is limited room
for big policy adjustments as inflation has just slowed while
economic growth is not that pessimistic."
Indeed, one of the statements said Beijing aims to make
policies more targeted and flexible to keep pace with changes in
the world economy, whose 2012 outlook was described as being
"extremely grim".
To that end, China also faces pressures from both slowing
economic growth and inflation, a statement said.
The Central Economic Work conference is the biggest annual
set-piece meeting in China's economic calendar, bringing
together China's top leadership, provincial government leaders,
ministers, the heads of the biggest state companies as well as
the generals from the People's Liberation Army.
Private-sector economists believe China has tacitly shifted
to a pro-growth policy stance, despite official language
remaining broadly in line with previous commitments.
A Reuters poll last week had a consensus view that China was
primed to roll back much of the monetary tightening it had used
to tame inflation over the last year and cut the ratio of
deposits that banks are required to keep as reserves (RRR).
No aggressive policies were forecast to be used to stimulate
the economy unless there was a sharp slowdown in GDP growth
below 8 percent.