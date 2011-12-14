* Economic work conference says to keep yuan value stable
* Aims to drive housing prices back to "reasonable level"
* Sees "extremely grim" global economic outlook in 2012
* Rhetoric implies Beijing aims to fine tune policies
* But China stance already tacitly pro-growth, analysts say
By Koh Gui Qing and Zhou Xin
BEIJING, Dec 14 China pledged to guarantee
growth in the face of an "extremely grim" outlook for the global
economy in 2012, rounding off its annual policy-setting
conference on Wednesday with a series of commitments to deliver
economic stability.
Laying out a blueprint for the world's second-biggest
economy in the year ahead, Beijing promised to keep monetary
policy "prudent", fiscal policy "pro-active" and consumer prices
stable -- language broadly in line with previous commitments.
Economists said the rhetoric suggested Beijing preferred to
only fine-tune economic policies, rather than swing into an
outright monetary easing mode to shore up growth, which is
expected by many analysts to slip below 9 percent next year for
the first time in over a decade.
The pronouncements doused some investor hopes for promises
of more explicit measures to lift the economy, pushing the
Shanghai stock market down 0.9 percent on Wednesday to
close at a 33-month low.
"It seems the government, at least for now, is not ready to
conduct a blanket policy relaxation," said Tang Yunfei, an
economist with Founder Securities in Beijing.
"But it also made clear that the policies will be flexible,
which means the government will react when slowdown trends are
clear."
Indeed, China's view on the global economic backdrop flagged
the policy challenges that could lie ahead for an economy in
which trade plays a central role.
"Looking into next year, the trend in the global economy on
the whole is grim and complicated," said a statement published
by the official Xinhua news agency after the annual conference.
"Uncertainties are rising around a recovery in the world
economy."
Beijing's wish to downplay those risks domestically was
apparent in all economic plans outlined, which broadly endorsed
a decision by China's top leaders last week to avoid big policy
changes before a critical leadership succession in 2012.
The yuan will be kept "basically stable"; interest rate and
exchange rate reforms will continue; measures aimed at calming
the property market will be kept; exports will be held steady
whilst imports boosted to balance trade.
"Stability means to maintain basically steady macro-economic
policy, relatively fast economic growth, stable consumer prices
and social stability," one of several statements carried by the
official Xinhua news agency said.
Economists say policy fine-tuning is already under way. Data
showed Chinese banks made 562 billion yuan of new loans in
November, a shade more than forecast as Beijing gently eases
tight credit conditions.
Bank lending is a focal point in China's monetary policy as
it is controlled by the government to steer economic growth and
control inflation.
STEADY AS SHE GOES
Economists were sanguine in their initial take on the
outcome of the most important annual meeting in China's economic
calendar.
They singled out the commitment to domestic economic
stability as a sign of steady-as-she goes policies in 2012.
"This year it's a lot less drama," said Tim Condon, an
economist at ING Bank in Singapore. "The statements are much
less thematic than a year ago when they moved from a moderately
loose to a prudent stance."
"This is the case of an economy where policy does not need
fixing so they are just staying the course."
The bevy of statements did not betray a clear policy bias
between growth and inflation, a stance which some analysts say
underscores China's nagging concerns that inflation could
rebound after this year's tentative victory.
While noting the global economic malaise, Beijing conceded
that China is in a tight spot itself, squeezed by both inflation
and a slackening pace of economic activity.
"We will fine-tune monetary policy in an appropriate and
timely manner according to the economic situation, and will use
various monetary tools to keep a reasonable growth in money and
credit," one statement said.
A Xinhua report in English said China will "guarantee steady
growth of the economy", while a Xinhua report in Chinese said
Beijing aims to "stabilise" growth. Broadly speaking, China
wants to grow its economy by around 7.5 percent each year.
China's economic growth has slowed for three straight
quarters and many forecasts see it dipping in 2012 below 9
percent for the first time since 2001.
Inflation appears to be coming off the boil, having fallen
from a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July to 4.2 percent in
November, but stability-obsessed Beijing is wary of any policy
that might fire up prices again.
Beijing promised to keep a tight policy leash on property.
To ensure property prices "return to a reasonable level", China
said it will uphold measures aimed at cooling housing prices --
which are still near record highs -- and increase the supply of
homes.
MORE EASING
The Central Economic Work conference brings together China's
top leadership, provincial government leaders, ministers, the
heads of the biggest state companies as well as the generals
from the People's Liberation Army.
Despite Wednesday's statements, many private-sector
economists believe China's decision to cut bank reserve
requirements on Dec. 5 for the first time in three years was a
tacit shift to a pro-growth policy stance.
A Reuters poll last week showed a consensus view that China
was primed to roll back much of the monetary tightening it had
used to tame inflation over the last year and cut bank reserves
further.
No aggressive policies were forecast to be used to stimulate
the economy unless GDP growth dropped below 8 percent.
"We should not read too much into what the government has
said, but pay more attention to what it will do," said Zhou Hao,
an economist at ANZ in Shanghai.
"Basically, Beijing is expected to lean more towards an
easing stance in monetary policy by mainly using quantitative
tools such as cutting reserve requirements next year."