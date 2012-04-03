* Says China may ease rules to spur overseas investment
* China needs to tackle inflation ensure soft landing
* Warns global economy may slip back into recession
* Plans to set up BRICS development bank feasible -Zhou
(Adds more quotes, background)
By Kevin Yao
BOAO, China, April 3 China may loosen overseas
investment rules for private investors, the country's central
bank chief said on Tuesday, less than a week after the
government gave the go-ahead for pilot financial reforms in a
coastal city.
China's State Council, or cabinet, last week said it would
study allowing direct investments overseas by residents in the
eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou as part of a "general financial
reform zone" experiment. That was seen as a significant step
toward liberalising capital account transactions.
Speaking at the 2012 Boao Forum for Asia on China's southern
Hainan island, central bank head Zhou Xiaochuan said China
encouraged capital outflows, which would help reduce imbalances
caused by net capital inflows.
"There may be further deregulation to allow Chinese
enterprises and residents more convenience in (making) overseas
investment," Zhou said, without saying whether any reforms would
be limited to Wenzhou or expanded to other areas.
Zhou also warned that the global economy could slip back
into recession, and reiterated that China would use a
combination of monetary tools to tackle inflation and steer
towards a soft landing.
"We are still in the global financial crisis period, there
are new elements that may bring the global economy back to
recession," he said.
China's central bank is seen as on track to ease policy as
the world's second-largest economy encounters stiff global
headwinds, but it has stuck to a gradual approach due to concern
over inflation and property risks.
Annual economic growth is widely expected to slow to just
over 8 percent in the first quarter of 2012 - the fifth
consecutive quarter of lower pace expansion - while annual
inflation cooled to a 20-month low of 3.2 percent in February.
Wenzhou, in Zhejiang province, is known throughout China as
a hub for private entrepreneurship and 'grey market' lending.
Many private businesses are forced to turn to so-called grey
market lending because they lack the connections to access loans
at official rates, which primarily flow from state owned banks
to state owned enterprise.
Allowing private investors to lend via legal entities will
help the government tame the country's underground lending
market, where annualised interest rates can reach 100 percent.
The idea of a financial reform zone emerged in late 2011
after media reports about Wenzhou entrepreneurs who had gone
into hiding or committed suicide after they were unable to repay
high interest under-the-counter loans.
The People's Bank of China estimated that market at 2.4
trillion yuan as the end of March 2010, or 5.6 percent of
China's total lending.
ROOM FOR A BRICS LENDER
China's plans to introduce a deposit insurance system to
protect depositors from losses caused by banking failures have
been delayed by the global financial crisis, Zhou said.
Such an insurance system is also seen as a foundation for
interest rate liberalisation, as a market-oriented interest rate
would end the banks' built-in interest rate margin, and could
put depositors at risk.
Earlier this year, Zhou told state media that the government
has made "effective" preparations and would introduce the
deposit insurance system at an appropriate time.
Zhou also defended a plan by the BRICS group of emerging
economies to establish a joint development bank that would act
as an alternative lender to the World Bank, saying the plan was
feasible and would not compete with existing lenders.
There is room for such a bank because the performance of
existing regional development lenders in helping emerging
economies to cope with the global financial crisis had "not met
expectations", he said.
Last week, World Bank president Robert Zoellick said the
plan would have a hard time getting started and would struggle
to match the expertise of the World Bank, which is traditionally
led by the United States.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao, Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by
Don Durfee, Robert Birsel and Daniel Magnowski)