* China to keep prudent monetary policy
* China Q1 GDP growth may be about 8.4 pct - official cites
research
* The figure in line with private analysts' forecasts
BOAO, China, April 3 China will stick to a
prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy this year to
achieve steady and relatively fast economic growth, a senior
official with the country's top economic planner said on
Tuesday.
Zhang Xiaoqiang, a vice head of the National Development and
Reform Commission, said China's economy may have grown 8.4
percent in the first quarter from the year-earlier period,
citing initial figures from a "related research agency".
"It will take great effort to achieve the annual target for
economic growth by adopting a prudent monetary policy and
proactive fiscal policy this year," Zhang said in a speech at
the Boao Forum on the tropical Chinese island of Hainan.
China has cut its annual growth target to 7.5 percent this
year, a pace the government hopes will give it room to push
structural reforms.
The Q1 figure Zhang cited was broadly in line with estimates
of private economists. The National Bureau of Statistics is due
to release the first-quarter economic growth data on April 13.
Ting Lu, China economist at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch in
Hong Kong, expects China's annual GDP growth for the first
quarter to be 8.3-8.4 percent, easing from 8.9 percent the
previous quarter -- the fifth consecutive quarter of slowdown.
"I believe growth will hit the bottom in the first quarter,
but a sharp rebound in the following quarters is unlikely," Lu
told Reuters on the sidelines of the Boao forum.
The weaker growth was caused by the impact of Europe's debt
crisis, which hurt China's exports, and the lag effect of the
central bank's policy tightening, he added.
Lu believes China's economy is on track to grow 8.6 percent
in 2012, as the central bank is on track to ease policy although
it still maintains a prudent stance.
Analysts widely expect the central bank to continue to cut
the amount of cash that commercial lenders must hold as reserves
to crank up credit expansion, but the chances of a near-term cut
in benchmark interest rates remain limited.
Zhang also said China would place greater emphasis on
expanding domestic consumption.
China's big factories were surprisingly busy in March as a
stream of new orders lifted activity to an 11-month high, but
credit-constrained smaller manufacturers struggled, suggesting
the economy is still losing steam.
China may also boost cooperation with other Asian countries
through various means, such as encouraging domestic firms to
make more investments in the region, Zhang added.
Chinese central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan said that Beijing
may loosen overseas investment rules for private investors, less
than a week after the government gave the go-ahead for pilot
financial reforms in a coastal city.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick
Macfie)