* Regulators to maintain reform push
* To maintain "prudent" monetary policy, tweak if needed
* New pilot tax-deferred pension scheme to launch in
selected cities - regulator
* Gov't economist says growth target achievable
(Adds PBOC statement, link to FACTBOX)
By Koh Gui Qing and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, June 29 China's top financial
policymakers expressed determination on Friday to push on with
their campaign to reform and rebalance the world's
second-largest economy even as growth cools.
Manufacturing activity in China's second-biggest economy has
slowed for the past eight months, prompting expectations that
regulators could dramatically loosen monetary and fiscal
policies to spur the economy, as they did during the last global
downturn.
However, top officials who spoke at a financial forum in
Shanghai indicated they will maintain the current "prudent"
policy mix, while continuing with reform.
"We will forcefully push ahead financial reforms and
innovations to promote cohesive development in the economy and
the financial industry," central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan
said.
The People's Bank of China will "stick to the reforms in
interest rates, currency rate and cross-border use of yuan," he
added.
REFORMS
China will also expand the financing channels available to
banks, allowing them to raise funds overseas and retain higher
levels of profit, Shang Fulin, chairman of the China Banking
Regulatory Commission, said at the same forum.
The banking regulator is also studying the possibility of
letting banks issue preferred shares, he added.
Chinese banks have been in the spotlight in the past year
with investors worried that a slowing economy may increase
losses from bad loans, especially after the banks loaned some
10.7 trillion yuan ($1.68 trillion) to local governments
following the 2008/09 financial crisis.
Guo Shuqing, the top securities regulator, criticized
Chinese and European companies for overdependence on bank
finance. He credited the role that direct financing - including
bond and equity issuances - played in supporting companies in
the United States and the UK throughout the downturn.
Guo has been working to upgrade China's equity and bond
markets but so far the stock markets have not responded
positively to the winds of regulatory change. The benchmark
Shanghai Composite Index is virtually flat for 2012,
after falling for two consecutive years.
"Nearly all these reforms, such as boosting institutional
investment, are long-term positive factors, and will not
immediately push large amount of money into the market," said
Cao Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities in Chengdu.
Early economic indicators suggest growth did not pick up in
June, raising doubts over whether China can meet its 2012 growth
target of 7.5 percent, a level many thought the economy would
comfortably exceed when it was announced in March.
Jia Kang, chief researcher at the finance ministry, said on
Thursday that the economy should stabilise in the third quarter
and that the government was confident it could meet its growth
target for the year.
DIFFERENT APPROACH
The reform push led by the central bank and other financial
watchdogs represents a change in approach by Beijing from the
last crisis.
To offset the effects of the global downturn that began in
2008, China unleashed a wave of policy lending, infrastructure
spending and other fiscal stimulus. It successfully revived
growth but exacerbated existing structural economic distortions,
encouraging real estate and stock speculation and enabling local
governments to rack up the $1.68 trillion pile of debt.
This time around, as global markets sputter and domestic
growth slows again, reformers led by Premier Wen Jiabao, Zhou
Xiaochuan and Guo Shuqing have seized the opportunity to make
deep changes to the way the Chinese economy works.
Reiterating its pledge to fine tune prudent monetary policy
when appropriate, the central bank said in a statement that it
will use a basket of policy tools to keep credit and money
supply growth at a steady and reasonable pace.
The government is still aware of the need to maintain
growth, and has taken some steps to inject liquidity, including
reducing bank reserve requirements three times and cutting
interest rates once.
However, economists told Reuters that Beijing's ability to
stimulate the economy through another massive stimulus programme
is more constrained this time around given the existing debt
overhang and worries that it could reignite inflationary
pressures.
($1 = 6.3575 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen and Lu Jianxin in Shanghai
and Langi Chiang in Beijing; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jason Subler, Kazunori Takada & Kim Coghill)