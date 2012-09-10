* Exports +2.7 pct yr/yr (forecast +3.0 pct) vs +1.0 pct in
July
* Imports -2.6 pct yr/yr (forecast +3.5 pct) vs +4.7 in July
* Trade surplus $26.7 bln (forecast +$19.8 bln) vs $25.1 bln
in July
By Nick Edwards
BEIJING, Sept 10 China's exports grew at a
slower pace than forecast in August while imports surprisingly
fell, underlining the mounting challenge facing Beijing's
policymakers as domestic demand flags while the global economic
outlook darkens.
Exports grew 2.7 percent year-on-year last month, below the
3 percent forecast in a Reuters poll, confirming President Hu
Jintao's warning of the "grave challenges" posed by the world
economy.
Data for imports was even worse, showing a fall of 2.6
percent on the year in August, compared with expectations for a
3.5 percent rise. The number will solidify market expectations
for further stimulus and monetary easing to support growth as
China heads towards a once-a-decade leadership change later this
year.
"The import surprise on the downside is very unusual. It is
an alarming sign for the government and they probably saw it
coming," said Zhang Zhiwei, chief China economist at Nomura in
Hong Kong.
"We've now pretty much got the full batch of August data and
it's clear that the slowdown pressure is growing and that the
government is feeling the need to act. I think there will be
further easing in the months ahead."
Such weak data is grim news in a country where exports
generate 25 percent of gross domestic product, support an
estimated 200 million jobs and where analysts already expect the
economy to have its weakest year of expansion since 1999.
Some economists fear the outlook is so poor that China may
miss its official 7.5 percent growth target for 2012 without a
fresh round of swift policy stimulus on top of the monetary and
fiscal easing undertaken since last year and the $150
billion-worth of infrastructure projects announced last week.
Those fears were amplified by data on Sunday showing
industrial output growth hit its weakest annual pace in August
in more than three years.
The problem for Beijing is that despite deep government
pockets, record tax receipts, a budget in surplus in the first
half of the year and monetary policy still on the tight side,
even with inflation near two-year lows, there is little
policymakers can do to stimulate demand beyond their borders.
China's biggest customers are the debt-ridden,
recession-bound European Union and the still struggling United
States.
Without a big boost in demand from those two economies,
Beijing policymakers face an uphill battle.
The focus of investors has clearly shifted though to more
aggressive efforts to stimulate domestic activity to compensate
for declining external demand.
They are worried that six successive quarters of slowing
growth risk sliding into a seventh in the third quarter despite
the "fine-tuning" of economic policies which began in November
2011.
Two interest rate cuts, the freeing of an estimated 1.2
trillion yuan ($190 billion) for new lending by cutting required
reserve ratios (RRR) at banks and a raft of tax tweaks have so
far failed to halt the slide.
Instead China's factories are running at their slowest rate
of expansion since May 2009, data on Sunday showed. Industrial
output growth in August eased to 8.9 percent year on year,
according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)
on Sunday.
Surveys of purchasing managers in the manufacturing sector
earlier this month showed concerns growing about new business,
suggesting that factories would run inventories down further
before they begin to turn production up again.