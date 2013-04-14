* China Q1 GDP forecast up 8.0 pct y/y vs 7.9 pct y/y in Q4
By Nick Edwards
BEIJING, April 15 China's recovery from its
slowest year of economic growth since 1999 likely accelerated in
the first three months of 2013, fuelled by a credit boom that
could quickly be thrown into reverse if property speculation and
inflation gather pace.
A double-digit rise in bank lending and a surge in total
credit in the economy in the first three months of the year,
together with forecast-busting import growth in March, have set
analysts thinking the economy is expanding faster than expected
and policymakers may have to act to restrain it.
"We're expecting 8.1 percent growth in Q1 and as it looks
like things are getting better not worse in the global economy,
I think things will continue to improve from there," Tim Condon,
Asian economic research chief at ING in Singapore, told Reuters.
Official data is expected to show annual growth in the
world's second-biggest economy hit 8.0 percent in the first
quarter, according to the consensus forecast in the benchmark
Reuters poll, its best year-on-year showing since first-quarter
2012.
"But bank loan numbers are running too fast to be consistent
with monetary stability and in particular to deliver a cooling
of the housing market that the government says it wants," noted
Condon. "They are going to have to tighten up."
Chinese banks made 1.06 trillion yuan ($171.2 billion) of
new local currency loans in March, official data showed last
week, a 12 percent year-on-year rise and well above market
forecasts -- evidence of an economic recovery fuelled by credit.
Total Social Financing, the central bank's broad measure of
liquidity, surged to 2.4 trillion yuan in March, more than
doubling February's 1.07 trillion yuan. This unexpected torrent
of money raised red flags on inflation and asset price
speculation -- particularly in the housing market.
China's Communist Party stakes its right to rule on the
affordability of food and decent housing. That makes it acutely
sensitive to complaints from a still mainly poor 1.3 billion
populace who protest that inflation makes basic necessities
unaffordable, while a new urban consumer class grumbles that
city-centre property is getting out of reach.
FROTHY PROPERTY
Inflation was relatively restrained in the first quarter,
easing from a nine-month high in February to 2.1 percent
year-on-year in March, well below the government's 3.5 percent
2013 ceiling.
But home prices are frothy. Average new home prices in 70
major cities climbed 2.1 percent year-on-year in February and
were in double digits on a weighted basis in many, forcing the
government to launch a new round of measures to cool them.
"China's monetary policymakers are in a tough position: To
balance short-term growth stability, market worries, and
long-term economic health," Ting Lu, chief China economist at
Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, wrote in a note to clients.
Analysts at China International Capital Corp. calculate
property sales will contribute about 1 percentage point more to
growth in first quarter 2013 than the fourth quarter of last
year.
The economy's downside risks are tied to real estate,
investment in which made up 13.8 percent of GDP in 2012, and
directly affects around 40 business sectors. Construction drove
a rise in services sector activity in March.
Data on first quarter fixed asset investment (FAI), closely
tied to real estate transactions and also due on Monday, is
forecast to have expanded at an annual pace of 21.3 percent.
It will be published alongside March numbers for industrial
production and retail sales which are expected to show double-
digit annual growth, in line with February's figures.
DOWNSIDE RISKS
FAI has seen a steady upswing since mid-2012 when Beijing
began to take action to boost an economy hit by faltering demand
for exports in China's two biggest foreign markets, the European
Union and the United States.
That investment has added considerable momentum to overall
economic activity and domestic demand, clearly seen in the March
import data.
Iron ore imports jumped 14.4 percent in March from February
to feed steel mills anticipating a further domestic demand
drive. A year-on-year improvement in imports for domestic use
of 4.8 percent reversed a fall of 2.3 percent in
January-February.
Taken together, these factors show an economy running hotter
than forecast thanks to a short-term infusion of credit-led
infrastructure spending, and nearing the point at which policy
settings are tightened markedly.
"We maintain our Q1 GDP growth forecast of 8.2 percent
year-on-year, as tertiary (services) sector growth likely
improved, driven by a rebound in the housing sector.
Nonetheless, we acknowledge that there are downside risks to our
GDP growth forecast," said Zhang Zhiwei, chief China economist
at Nomura in Hong Kong.
"The recovery is weak and not sustainable and we continue to
expect policy tightening to reduce growth significantly to 7.3
percent in the second half," Zhang wrote in a note to clients.
"Indeed, we think that the loose policy stance in Q1 has
increased the likelihood of more policy tightening ahead."