By Koh Gui Qing and Langi Chiang
| BEIJING, July 5
BEIJING, July 5 China said on Friday it would
cut off credit to force consolidation in industries plagued by
overcapacity as it seeks to end the economy's dependence on
extravagant investment funded by cheap debt.
In a statement from the State Council, or cabinet, Beijing
laid out broad plans to ensure banks support the kind of
economic rebalancing China's new leadership wants as it looks to
focus more on high-end manufacturing.
President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang have flagged for
some time that the rapid growth of the past three decades needs
to shift down a gear, and analysts said Friday's announcement
was a signal that they intended to press on with reforms despite
evidence of a sharper-than-expected slowdown.
"The guideline shows China's policymakers will focus more on
economic restructuring to stabilise the economy rather than
providing more liquidity to support economic growth," said Li
Huiyong, an economist at Shenyin Wanguo Securities in Shanghai.
The slowdown in the world's second-largest economy has
started to put pressure on some businesses.
On Friday, China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group,
China's largest private shipbuilder, appealed for financial help
from the government and big shareholders, after cutting its
workforce and delaying payments to suppliers.
Analysts said the company could be the biggest casualty of a
local shipbuilding industry suffering from overcapacity and
shrinking orders amid a global shipping downturn. New ship
orders for Chinese builders fell by about half last year.
The State Council said it would ensure credit kept flowing
to businesses that it thought had competitive products, but it
would work with banks to oversee a gradual winding down of other
businesses.
"The government will adopt differentiated policies based on
the varied situations in the industries plagued by
overcapacity," it said.
It did not mention any specific industries or companies and
there was no suggestion it was referring to Rongsheng.
CASH CRUNCH
Friday's announcement was the latest sign that China's
policymakers are determined to bring debt-fuelled expansion
under control, after the central bank allowed a cash crunch
last month that sent short-term lending rates to record highs.
Ma Tao, an analyst with CEBM Group, an institutional
investment research firm in Shanghai, said sectors such as
construction materials, steel and aluminium suffered from
overcapacity, as well as high debt and financing costs.
"The recent credit crunch also served as a catalyst for
their cash flow problems to emerge as liquidity has not been
eased," said Ma.
The State Council also said that, in future, so-called
wealth management products issued by banks would have to be
linked to specific projects, rather than being mixed together
with banks' other pools of credit.
Such a move would prevent some of the riskier lending
practices in the shadow banking market that the central bank has
been trying to address.
Explosive credit growth, particularly in the opaque shadow
banking system, is seen by analysts as one of the biggest risks
to China's economy, along with a frothy property market and the
run-up of debt by local governments.
Underlining the last of those risks, a senior official said
on Friday that the government did not know precisely the extent
of local governments' debt, and warned that it could be more
than previous estimates.
Estimates of local government debt range from Standard
Chartered's 15 percent of the country's GDP at end-2012 to
Credit Suisse's 36 percent. Fitch put the figure at 25 percent
when it downgraded China's sovereign debt rating in April.
Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said China had not
released official figures since a 2010 auditing report that put
local government debt at 10.7 trillion yuan.
"Currently, [according to] nationwide surveys, I think this
number will rise," Zhu said, defending the debt as mostly geared
toward fuelling infrastructure projects.
(Additional reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Michael Martina in
Beijing, Clement Tan and Umesh Desai in Hong Kong and Ruby Lian
in Shanghai; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)