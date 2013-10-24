By Pete Sweeney and Koh Gui Qing
| BEIJING/SHANGHAI
BEIJING/SHANGHAI Oct 24 China's central bank
added fuel to fears on Thursday it was clamping down on
inflation risks as it allowed cash to drain from the financial
system for a second straight week, sparking a jump in short-term
rates.
The move by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) happened as
Beijing stepped up its efforts to counter surging property
prices in the capital in an attempt to calm rising discontent
over the city's record-high home prices.
China also widened the funding options for local governments
and property companies by giving them access to the interbank
bond market to finance affordable housing, a priority of Chinese
leaders, sources told IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Housing data this week has raised fresh concerns about
property bubbles in some major cities, which could add to
consumer inflation - already at a seven-month high - and add to
criticism that home prices are increasingly out of reach of
ordinary Chinese.
Zhu Haibin, chief China economist at JP Morgan in Hong Kong,
argued the tighter conditions were overdue. A pick-up in the
economy had probably reassured the central bank it could raise
rates without damaging growth.
"That will increase the determination of the PBOC for credit
normalisation, for credit tapering. The policy in the last few
years overall has been very loose, with credit growth way higher
than nominal GDP," Zhu said.
The central bank, which sparked a market panic in June by
engineering a cash crunch, refrained from taking part on
Thursday in scheduled money market operations for the third
consecutive time. It has drained more than 157 billion yuan ($26
billion) from money markets since the week of Sept. 30.
In response, China's seven-day repurchase rate
- a benchmark for short-term funds - jumped by nearly a full
percentage point to 5 percent at the open on Thursday.
SHARES FALL
Asia shares fell as investors feared tighter monetary
conditions could weigh on China's economic growth.
"Cash demand is going to be high in October because people
have to pay taxes and banks have to park reserves with the
central bank," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of
Communications International Securities In Hong Kong.
Analysts said one aim of the central bank was to drain
excess cash in the financial system that could aggravate the
rise in property prices.
Chinese banks made 787 billion yuan in new loans in
September, higher than a forecast 650 billion yuan. Bank lending
to the property sector picked up in the third quarter compared
with the second.
Yuan has also poured into the economy as a side effect of
massive intervention by the central bank to curb the strength of
a rally in the local currency, which hit a record high on
Thursday.
Still, signs that China's giant manufacturing sector is
reviving will give the central bank confidence it can push rates
higher without endangering economic growth, analysts said.
Economic growth in the July-September quarter was the
strongest this year and a preliminary purchasing managers' index
for October gave the first insight into how the economy is doing
this quarter.
It showed strong new orders drove the fastest expansion in
the manufacturing sector in seven months.
BEIJING MOVES
Data this week showed China's house prices in September rose
9.1 percent from a year earlier, the sharpest rise since January
2011. House prices in the country's largest cities rose much
faster than the national average. They were up 16 percent in
Beijing, 17 percent in Shanghai and about 20 percent in the
southern cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen.
The figures provided the latest scare for a government that
aims for economic and social stability. It has waged a four-year
campaign to try to cool the housing market by restricting
purchases, raising the level of down payments and curtailing
bank lending to the real estate sector.
Accounting for 16 percent of China's $8.5 trillion economy,
the property sector is a crucial growth driver and fuels
economic activity in a host of other industries.
But the potential for social unrest due to unequal access to
housing has led many to worry that soaring property prices could
threaten the country's stability.
To ease public concern that home prices are increasingly
unaffordable, the capital vowed to supply 70,000 new homes for
middle income families and to punish property speculators.
"We are making this move to further balance the supply of
homes, support demand for owner-occupied apartments and
stabilise market sentiment," the Beijing housing commission said
in a statement on its website.
Other measures included taking houses from speculators if
they are found to have skirted controls barring residents from
owning more than two homes.
Separately, sources said authorities will allow a wider
range of local governments and property developers greater
access to funding markets.
The National Association of Financial Market Institutional
Investors, which regulates the interbank bond market under the
supervision of the central bank, announced the decision during
an internal meeting on Tuesday, said one source.
NAFMII has barred property companies from the interbank bond
market since 2008 as part of China's efforts to contain property
prices. It has also blocked most local government funding
vehicles from issuing since December, amid concerns about a
build-up of debt in the sector. Only China's four biggest cities
- Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Chongqing - and the provincial
capitals were exempt from those restrictions.
The move will allow funding vehicles from the next tier of
cities, below provincial capitals but above county level, to
return to the interbank market, the sources said.