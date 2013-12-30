SHANGHAI Dec 30 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has
said that the government will keep liquidity at an appropriate
level in 2014 to maintain the stability of financial markets and
the broader economy.
He made the remarks during a recent inspection tour to the
northern Chinese city of Tianjin, according to an account
published on the website of the State Council, China's cabinet,
late on Sunday.
The comments came after cash crunches in China's money
markets in June and December, which many market observers
believe were engineered by the central bank, which refused to
aid the market with large cash injections to help banks cope
with elevated cash demand at the end of each quarter.
Market watchers interpreted the People's Bank of China's
(PBOC) passive approach as short-term interest rates spiked as
an effort to help curb non-stop growth in housing prices and a
message to banks to de-leverage their balance sheets. Some have
perceived an unofficial shift to tighter monetary policy.
"We will stick to the prudent monetary policy, keep
appropriate liquidity, realise reasonable growth in credit and
total social financing and keep prices largely stable," Li was
quoted as saying in the statement.
"We have the conditions to keep the economy to operate in a
steady style and maintain the stability of the financial
elaborating.
President Xi Jinping and China's other new leaders, who took
power in March, have said they want to adjust the country's
policy priorities to value growth quality over quantity,
sacrificing some growth in exchange for balanced growth and
protection against financial risks.
China's economic growth is likely to come in at 7.6 percent
this year, according to a cabinet report cited by the official
Xinhua news agency last week, just above the government's target
of 7.5 percent and slightly below last year's 7.7 percent.
Sources at top government think tanks told Reuters that for
2014, China will likely use the same 7.5 percent growth target
it set for this year.