BEIJING, April 16 China's economy expanded 7.4
percent between January and March, its slowest pace in 18
months, prompting authorities to act for the second time in as
many weeks to shore up growth.
Hours after the National Bureau of Statistics released the
data, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state media as saying
that China would reduce the amount of cash that some village
banks hold at the central bank to help the farm sector.
The relaxation of reserve requirements, alongside tax breaks
for more companies to support job creation, comes just two weeks
after China took its first step this year to juice its
slackening economy - cutting taxes for small firms and speeding
up investment in railways.
The unveiling of new pro-growth measures in quick succession
suggests China may be more worried about the foundering economy
than it lets on, even though it has ruled out the use of major
stimulus to fight short-term dips in growth.
"We don't expect the amount of liquidity released to be
significant for the economy," Zhang Zhiwei, an economist at
Nomura in Hong Kong, said in reference to the reduction in the
reserve requirement ratio for village banks.
"Nonetheless, this is another loosening signal from the
government, which suggests it is probably more concerned about
the economic outlook."
The gross domestic product data was slightly stronger than
the median forecast of 7.3 percent in a Reuters poll, but still
slower than 7.7 percent in the final quarter of 2013.
It was China's slowest annual growth since the third quarter
of 2012, when the world's second-largest economy also grew 7.4
percent.
"The slowdown of China's economy is a reflection of a
transformation of the economic mode," said Sheng Laiyun of the
statistics bureau. "There is no fundamental change in the
improving trend of China's economy."
MORE POLICY LOOSENING?
Li was quoted by state media as saying that reserve
requirements would be relaxed for qualifying village banks, but
did not say when and by how much the ratios would be lowered.
China's central bank sets different reserve requirements for
banks, depending in part on the size of their loan business. The
ratio stands at 20 percent for China's biggest banks, which face
the most onerous requirements, and fall as low as 16 percent for
smaller, rural banks.
To support employment, which Li reiterated is the first
priority for his government, tax breaks for entrepreneurs will
be extended until the end of 2016 and broadened to include all
industries and types of workers. The tax incentive had
originally lapsed at the end of last year.
To assuage investor anxiety about China's stumbling economy,
Beijing said in early April it would cut taxes for small firms
and speed up investment in railways to try to steady growth near
its target of 7.5 percent.
Modest in scope and a far cry from the 4 trillion yuan
stimulus unveiled by authorities in 2008/09, analysts say the
measures unveiled this year will help China avoid a bruising
downturn without disrupting its plans for reform. Crucially,
they do not add to China's problems of overcapacity and debt as
well.
But some analysts believe it is a matter of time before
China takes more forceful action to energise growth, such as
relaxing reserve requirements for major banks to free up more
funds in the economy.
Activity data for March, released with the GDP report,
showed that factory output growth hit a near five-year low of
8.8 percent, just below expectations.
Cumulative fixed-asset investment in the first three months
of the year was 17.6 percent higher than a year earlier, again
on the low side of forecasts, and at a level not seen since
December 2002.
Only retail sales growth was slightly above forecasts with
an annual increase of 12.2 percent.
"It's not bad enough to change monetary policy, but forward
indicators suggest that in the next few months we will see more
aggressive easing," Stephen Green, an economist with Standard
Chartered in Hong Kong, said before the government announced its
latest steps to spur growth.
Green expects a 50-basis-point cut in the reserve
requirement ratio for major banks in coming months.
SERVICES IMPORTANT
The services sector, which includes retail, made up 49
percent of GDP in the first quarter, 4.1 percentage points more
than the industrial sector.
Growth in retail bodes well for the labour market as the
services industry is now the biggest employer in China.
"The resilience of the relatively labour-intensive services
sector has helped the labour market hold up reasonably well in
the first quarter, even though it cooled," Louis Kuijs, RBS
economist in Hong Kong, said in a note.
Previously released figures for March had raised concerns
that the economy was losing more momentum than expected, and
even though first-quarter GDP was slightly better than forecast,
those worries remained.
Exports fell for the second month in a row and imports
dropped sharply in March, while money supply grew at its slowest
annual pace in more than a decade. Official and private surveys
also show the manufacturing sector continuing to struggle.
($1 = 6.2107 Chinese Yuan)
