BEIJING Oct 24 China's State Council will
expand the scope of private investment in key sectors, including
telecoms and transport, it said on Friday, as part of measures
to support the slowing economy.
China's economy, the world's second largest, grew at its
slowest pace since the global financial crisis in the September
quarter and risks missing its official target for the first time
in 15 years, stoking worries about global growth as well as the
risk of social discontent.
Premier Li Keqiang chaired a meeting of the council, China's
cabinet, which decided that China would "open the door" to more
areas for social investment, particularly private capital, a
statement on the government's website said.
China will "support essential telecommunications enterprises
in attracting private strategic investors", the statement added.
It said it would also seek to spur investment in rail, port,
river transport, airport, and water projects, and guide private
capital investment in broadband Internet construction and
national civil space infrastructure.
China's economy is expected to expand 7.4 percent this year,
narrowly missing the government's 7.5 percent annual target, as
Beijing tries to derive more future growth from consumer demand
rather than exports.
China will open up more state-dominated sectors to private
investors to help boost the economy, the State Council said.
Smashing unreasonable monopolies and market barriers, and
building a fair investment environment "will be beneficial to
stimulating vital market forces and latent development
potential", it said. The statement did not mention foreign
investment.
