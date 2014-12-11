SHANGHAI Dec 11 The People's Bank of China is
easing enforcement of quotas and loan-to-deposit ratios to
encourage banks to quicken lending as the economy slows, sources
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Sources said that the central bank had begun loosening
official lending quotas in October, and that the regulator has
also halted strict enforcement of loan-to-deposit ratios,
freeing up additional cash for credit creation.
It also has set a target of 10 trillion yuan ($1.62
trillion) in total loans for 2014, the sources said.
The PBOC did not immediately respond to calls requesting
comment.
The central bank surprised markets by cutting interest rates
on Nov. 21 for the first time in more than two years to shore up
the cooling economy and ease the burden on debt-laden companies.
Analysts had expected further support measures as China's
economic growth looks set to slow to its weakest in 24 years.
($1 = 6.1711 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Writing by Pete
Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)