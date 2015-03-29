(Adds details, context)
By Adam Jourdan
BOAO, China, March 29 China's central bank
governor Zhou Xiaochuan warned on Sunday that the country needs
to be vigilant for signs of deflation and said policymakers were
closely watching slowing global economic growth and declining
commodity prices.
Zhou's comments are likely to add to concerns that China is
in danger of slipping into deflation and underline increasing
nervousness among policymakers as the economy continues to lose
momentum despite a raft of stimulus measures.
"Inflation in China is also declining. We need to have
vigilance if this can go further to reach some sort of deflation
or not," Zhou said at a high-level forum in Boao, on the
southern Chinese island of Hainan.
Zhou added that the speed with which inflation was slowing
was a "little too quick", though this was part of China's
ongoing market readjustment and reforms.
Beijing is determined to keep the world's second-largest
economy from taking the same path of recession and deflation
that has blighted its neighbor Japan for the past 20 years.
The central bank's newspaper warned last month that China is
dangerously close to slipping into deflation.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has cut interest rates
twice since November and taken other steps to support growth,
but economists believe it will be forced to take more aggressive
measures in coming months if prices and the economy weaken
further.
NO TIMETABLE ON LIBERALISATION
Zhou also said China had a "clear direction" in terms of
interest rate liberalization - a long-term goal - although he
added it was difficult to put a clear timetable on the move. He
pointed to comments made last year when he said the country's
deposit rates were likely to liberalised in one to two years.
Last week, Zhou said China could undermine structural
reforms if it adopts an excessively loose monetary policy, while
pledging to relax capital controls to help make the yuan
currency fully convertible.
Zhou also said on Sunday that China hoped to work on
streamlining regulations around foreign exchange this year and
that through the adoption of new rules China would eventually be
able to achieve capital account convertibility.
SLOWING COMMODITY PRICES
China is also "cautious" about the wider global slowdown,
falling inflation and tumbling commodity prices, Zhou said. The
price of oil, for example, is down by over 50 percent since mid
2014, aggravating a broader commodity price rout which has
pushed down inflation in all the major industrial economies.
China is particularly susceptible as the world's largest net
importer of petroleum and iron ore.
Earlier this month, China announced an economic growth
target of around 7 percent for this year, down from 7.4 percent
in 2014, already the slowest in 24 years.
But weak data so far in 2015 suggest the new target may
already be at risk, with sluggish domestic demand, a cooling
property market, industrial overcapacity and high debt levels
dragging on activity.
China's annual consumer inflation quickened to 1.4 percent
in February from a 5-year low of 0.8 percent the previous month.
However, Qian Yingyi, a member of the central bank's
monetary policy committee, told Reuters earlier this month that
the bounce could be a one-off blip as a result of the Lunar New
Year holiday.
Producer prices declined 4.8 percent in February, the
sharpest drop since October 2009 and extending a long-running
factory deflation cycle to nearly three years.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by
Kim Coghill)