BEIJING Aug 2 Downward pressure on China's
economy will persist in the second half of the year as growth in
infrastructure spending and exports is unlikely to pick up, a
senior central bank official was quoted as saying.
Chinese companies are not optimistic about business
prospects according to the central bank's second-quarter survey,
Sheng Songcheng, the director of the statistics division of the
People's Bank of China (PBOC), was quoted as saying by the
National Business Daily on Saturday.
Pressured by uneven domestic and export demand, cooling
investment and factory overcapacity, China's economic growth is
expected to slow to around 7 percent this year, the lowest in a
quarter of a century, from 7.4 percent in 2014.
A plunge in the country's share markets since mid-June has
added to worries about the economy, and reinforced expectations
that policymakers will roll out more support measures in coming
months to avert a sharper slowdown.
The PBOC has already cut interest rates four times since
November and repeatedly loosened restrictions on bank lending in
its most aggressive stimulus campaign since the global financial
crisis.
Sheng warned about the risks of local government debt,
saying that 2 trillion yuan ($322.08 billion) in bond swaps may
not be able to fully cover maturing debt, according to the
report.
Sheng said the PBOC needs to step up the monitoring of local
government financing vehicles given the current downturn in
property market and limited local government revenues.
Sheng also said he expected second-quarter net profit growth
for banks to fall, adding that banks' exposure to risk "has
become clearer".
But he said the real-estate market could rebound in the
second half and provide support for the economy.
Sheng said he still expects economic growth this year of
around 7 percent, an inflation target of around 1.5 percent and
growth of M2 - a broad-based measure of money supply - of around
12 percent.
Economists at the central bank said in June they expected
growth to pick up modestly in the next six months as previous
policy easing measures start to take effect and the housing
market stabilises.
But other analysts say that view is unduly optimistic,
pointing to huge inventories of unsold homes and high local
government debt which is curbing their ability to spend on
infrastructure projects.
Growth at China's manufacturing companies unexpectedly
stalled in July as demand at home and abroad weakened,
an official survey showed on Saturday.
