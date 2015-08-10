* Property market recovery to continue in second half
* Consumer inflation to pick up in H2
* Producer price decline to ease in H2
BEIJING, Aug 10 China's top economic planner
said on Monday that the property market was likely to continue
to improve in the second half of this year, a good sign for the
struggling economy.
A year-long slump in the housing market has dragged on the
world's second-largest economy, which is widely expected to
clock its worst performance in a quarter of a century this year.
While home sales and prices have improved in bigger Chinese
cities in recent months after a barrage of government support
measures, conditions remain weak in smaller cities and a huge
overhang of unsold houses is discouraging new investment and
construction.
"In the second half, the recovery trend in the property
market is likely to be sustained, which will create better
situation for consumer prices and support factory-gate prices,"
the National Development and Reform Commission(NDRC) said on a
statement on its website.
Inflation and trade data at the weekend showed domestic
demand remained sluggish in July.
Annual consumer inflation remained muted at 1.6 percent
despite a surge in pork prices surging, in line with forecasts
and slightly higher than June's 1.4 percent.
Producer or factory-gate prices hit their lowest point since
late 2009, during the aftermath of the global financial crisis,
and have been sliding continuously for more than three years.
The price data, along with weak export numbers released at
the weekend, have reinforced market expectations that Beijing
will have to roll out fresh economic support measures soon if
leaders want to meet their 7 percent growth target for the year.
However, the NDRC said it expected consumer prices to
stabilise soon and start to pick up in the second half of 2015,
while declines in producer prices were likely to ease partly due
to rising agricultural products' prices and stabilising
commodities prices.
Chinese leaders are also hoping that increased
infrastructure spending will boost activity later this year.
