BEIJING Oct 18 Increased infrastructure
investment is key to stabilising China's economic growth, a top
state advisor said on Sunday, while calling on the central bank
to lower the cost of financing for companies and increase
overall credit.
"Keeping relatively high growth of infrastructure investment
is key to stabilising economic growth" since property and
manufacturing investment remains weak, said Yu Bin, head of the
micro economy research department at the State Council's
Development Research Centre.
China needs to speed up its 172 hydropower projects, develop
800 million mu (53 million hectares) of high-standard
agricultural land and increase investment in rural roads, Yu
said.
Yu's comments come a day before the Chinese government is
due to release third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth
figures, and were published in the government-owned Economic
Daily on Sunday.
Many economists expect China to report that July-Sept
economic growth dropped below 7 percent for the first time since
the global financial crisis.
Premier Li Keqiang said on Saturday that with the global
economic recovery losing steam, achieving domestic growth of
around 7 percent is "not easy".
President Xi Jinping also acknowledged "concerns about the
Chinese economy" but sought to allay them in a written interview
with Reuters.
The Chinese government has taken several measures in recent
months to accelerate construction investment, in part by
attracting private financing through the increased used of
public-private partnerships (PPP).
The Ministry of Finance (MOF) in September published details
for 206 proposed PPP projects, worth a total value of 659
billion yuan ($104 billion), including an expressway in Beijing.
MOF last month also launched a 180 billion yuan fund with
China's biggest banks and financial institutions to invest in
PPP projects.
Yu also called for the central bank to be alert to
macro-economic adjustmentslowering the cost of finance for
companies and allow for credit growth, while maintaining a
prudent monetary policy.
"Given the short-term rising downward pressure, it does not
benefit China's structural adjustment if economic growth is too
slow or too fast," he said.
China has already launched a wave of measures to drive
economic growth since late 2014, including cutting benchmark
interest rates five times since November and lowering the
reserve requirement ratio for lenders.
Many economists expect the central bank to further cut
interest rates and the reserve requirement ratio by
year-end.
Yu also said China should implement fiscal, taxation and
financial policies to encourage companies to merge and
restructure, and allow bankruptcies to solve the problem of over
capacity.
($1 = 6.3523 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Richard
Pullin)