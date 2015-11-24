SHANGHAI Nov 24 In a sign of growing confidence
that China's stock markets are stabilising, the country's
securities regulator has lifted an order that required
brokerages each day to buy more shares than they sell for any
proprietary trading.
But China's crackdown on financial markets in the wake of a
stock slump in the summer continued as anti-corruption
investigators opened probes into two of China's largest
brokerages and censured four insurance executives.
In further news to rattle the nerves of executives working
in financial markets, China's asset management association said
it had failed to contact 12 domestic hedge fund companies. They
were unreachable by phone, email and messaging, the Asset
Management Association of China (AMAC) said in a rare notice.
After a summer rout wipe around 40 percent off mainland
stocks markets, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index
has recovered by about 20 percent from its late August low.
That helped explain why the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) felt confident to lift the ban on brokerages
from adopting net selling positions in proprietary trading.
Three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said the
CSRC had told the brokerages the requirement had been cancelled
as it also noted the equity market had slowly begun to
stabilise.
"In some ways it's a positive factor - it shows that the
CSRC has concluded that the market has basically returned to
normal," said Du Changchun, an analyst at Northeast Securities
in Shanghai.
The lifting of the ban provides an opportunity to sell off
some loss making positions, but Du suggested there would be no
rush to sell given the market was rising.
"I'm not too worried about big selling under current
conditions," Du said.
The measure restricting how brokerages trade was originally
put in place in July as authorities scrambled with a flurry of
measures to stop the stock market slump from turning into a
full-blown crash.
Regulators also announced on Nov. 6 that initial public
offerings, which were halted in early July, would resume after
Nov. 20. On Monday, 10 Chinese firms applied for approval to
raise more than 3 billion yuan through mainland listings.
China's CSI300 index of the largest listed stocks
in Shanghai and Shenzhen markets closed little changed on
Tuesday, while the Shanghai Composite edged 0.2 percent higher.
Although markets have steadied since late August following a
series of measures by authorities that critics say have stymied
trade, Beijing has pushed on with a crackdown on trading
irregularities that were partly blamed for the share market
rout.
Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd, a Hong
Kong subsidiary of China's state-owned Guotai Junan Securities
, said on Monday it had been unable to reach its
chairman since last week.
Although it was unclear what was behind Yim Fung's
disappearance, the news added to concerns about the crackdown,
with authorities investigating executives at several
high-profile brokerages.
On Tuesday, the Xinhua news agency cited a government paper
to report that investigators in Shanghai had started a probe
into Guotai Junan Securities and Haitong Securities.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said four
executives at state-owned People's Insurance Company of China
(PICC), one of the country's largest insurers, had been punished
for a wide range of misdemeanours, including using trade union
money to fund shopping sprees.
The notice from China's asset management association that it
had failed to contact 12 funds will heighten anxieties over the
fall out from China's widening corruption crackdown and its
investigation into alleged market irregularities.
The address given on the website of one of the funds -
Zhongtou Haurong - is currently leased to another firm, building
management officials said. They couldn't provide details about
Zhongtou Huarong and it wasn't possible to contact the fund
manager.
Assets under management at funds grew more than 100 percent
in 2014, but many funds lost heavily in the market slump between
June and August.
(Reporting by Shanghai bureau; Writing by Neil Fullick; Editing
by Simon Cameron-Moore)