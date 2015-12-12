* Nov factory output +6.2 pct y/y, vs f'cast +5.6 pct
* Jan-Nov fixed-asset investment +10.2 pct y/y, vs f'cast
10.1 pct
* Nov retail sales growth stronger-than-expected
* Property investment growth slows to 1.3 pct in Jan-Nov
* More policy steps seen needed despite signs of steadying
By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Dec 12 China's activity data was
stronger than expected in November, with factory output growth
picking up to a five-month high, signalling that a flurry of
stimulus measures from Beijing may have put a floor under a
fragile economy.
Still, analysts believe more policy steps are needed to
weather nagging headwinds from a cooling property market, risks
from high domestic debt levels, and weak global demand as
financial markets brace for interest rate rises by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
"Real interest rates are still high due to falling producer
prices," Wang Jun, senior economist at the China Centre for
International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), a Beijing-based
think-tank.
"It's still necessary to cut interest rates to support
economic growth and combat deflation."
Factory output grew an annual 6.2 percent in November, data
from the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) showed, quickening
from October's 5.6 percent and beating expectations of 5.6
percent.
Growth in China's fixed-asset investment, one of the main
drivers of the economy, rose 10.2 percent in the first 11
months, unchanged from the gain in January-October, and higher
than an expected 10.1 percent rise.
Retail sales grew an annual 11.2 percent in November - the
strongest expansion this year - compared with 11.0 percent in
October. Analysts had forecast 11.1 percent growth in November.
"While low base could be the factor driving the headline
growth, we still have to acknowledge that China's data are
illustrating signs of stabilization, albeit at a low level,"
said Zhao Hao, senior economist at Commerzbank in Singapore.
The data came after weak trade and inflation readings
earlier this week, which underscored the persistent slack in the
economy.
WEAK DEMAND, OVERCAPACITY
The world's second-biggest economy has been hit by weak
demand at home and abroad, factory overcapacity and challenges
posed by its transition to a consumption-led growth model from
one reliant on investments.
With the Fed poised to raise interest rates for the first
time in almost a decade at next week's review, the risk of
intensifying capital outflows has added to Beijing's policy
challenge.
Premier Li Keqiang has recently pledged to step up
"supply-side" reform to generate new growth engines in the
economy while tackling factory overcapacity and so-called zombie
firms.
With its trade sector ailing, there are also signs China is
ramping up efforts to send more excess production abroad with
tax cuts for the export sector.
China's output of key industrial commodities including coal
and steel remained weak in November amid chronic oversupply as
slowing construction demand took its toll.
"Supply-side management should be supported by loose fiscal
and monetary policy," Li Huiyong, an economist at Shenyin &
Wanguo Securities said.
Li said the economy faced "increased uncertainties" from a
cooling property market, excess factory capacity, high debt
levels and Beijing's anti-corruption drive. He expects the
central bank to cut interest rates by 50 basis points in the
next 12 months, on top of more cuts in bank reserve ratios.
Over the past year Chinese authorities have launched the
most aggressive policy stimulus since the 2008/09 global
financial crisis, including cutting interest rates six times
since late 2014 and lowering bank reserve requirements.
They have also taken other steps, including an announcement
on Friday to lock-in more investments as Beijing tries to put a
floor under the economy.
But the government has been struggling to reach its economic
growth target of around 7 percent this year, which would be the
weakest pace in a quarter of a century. Many analysts suspect
actual growth is lower than official figures suggest.
WEAKER PROPERTY INVESTMENT
A cooling property market has weighed heavily on China's
economy over the past year. Home sales and prices have increased
in bigger cities over recent months, helped by a barrage of
government measures.
Data issued by the statistics bureau on Saturday showed
property investment grew 1.3 percent in the first 11 months of
2015 from a year earlier, slowing from 2.0 percent rise in
January-October and hitting the weakest pace since early 2009.
While noting the risk posed by large inventories of unsold
homes, China's President Xi Jinping said last month that China
needed to reduce housing overhang to ensure sustainable
development of its property market.
Xi has said that China must keep annual average growth of no
less than 6.5 percent over the next five years to hit the
country's goal of doubling gross domestic product and per capita
income by 2020 from 2010.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)