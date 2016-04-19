(Repeats item first carried Monday)
* Signs that growth is stabilising reduce urgency for easing
* Rising inflation may narrow room for interest rate cuts
* PBOC fears excessive easing may re-ignite yuan pressure
* PBOC may cut RRR if capital outflows revive-policy
insiders
* Insiders expect 3-4 RRR cuts, one rate cut this year
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, April 18 China's leaders sound more
confident that the world's second-largest economy has arrested a
slide in growth to quarter-century lows, but their policy
advisers caution it is too early to call an end to a cycle of
easing that began in 2014.
Signs the economy is picking up give the central bank room
to keep its policy powder dry for now so it has the ammunition
later to cope with any possible shocks from domestic economic
restructuring and expected U.S. rate rises, the policy insiders
said.
"We still need to loosen policy and there is room for
cutting interest rates, but the urgency for doing so has been
reduced," said one policy adviser. The advisers requested
anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Data on Friday showed that the annual pace of economic
growth slowed to 6.7 percent in the first quarter, its weakest
pace since early 2009. Growth for all of 2015 was the slowest in
25 years.
But stronger-than-anticipated activity indicators for March
suggested the economy was gaining momentum as it headed into the
second quarter, fuelled partly by a surge of new debt.
Industrial output, exports and retail sales were all
surprisingly strong.
Rather than celebrating, China's main stock indexes ended
slightly lower on Friday on worries that the data would prompt
Beijing to ease up on providing extra policy support for the
economy.
Since late 2014, the central bank has cut interest rates six
times in its most aggressive easing campaign since the global
financial crisis .
It has also cut bank reserves - the bank reserve requirement
(RRR) - five times. Reducing reserves frees up cash
that the banks can then use for lending.
But three government economists said they still expected the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) to cut bank reserves three or four
times this year and reduce official interest rates at least
once.
Policy decisions have been made more difficult by the
financial markets turmoil in 2015 and early this year. Leaders
have been wary of cutting interest rates excessively in case it
revives downward pressure on the yuan and fresh capital
outflows.
"A rise in inflation has narrowed room for further interest
rate cuts and RRR cuts may not happen soon as capital
outflows ease," said an economist at a top government
think-tank.
To be sure, the central bank can use other policy tools,
including special lending facilities, to help cushion the
economic pain from restructuring the economy, even as the
government leans more on fiscal spending and tax cuts to support
growth.
"The window is open as the central bank wants to boost
liquidity and lower borrowing costs, but the central bank has
many means - it has developed many new policy tools," said Zhang
Jun, dean of Fudan University's School of Economics.
The central bank did not respond to emailed requests for
comment.
BOTTOMING OUT?
China's economic slowdown in recent years has caused jitters
in world markets at a time when the government wants to reduce a
reliance on industry in favour of services and consumers.
Leaders have sounded more positive about the economy in
recent weeks. On April 8, Premier Li Keqiang said China's
economic indicators had shown signs of improvement in the first
quarter, although such improvement was not solid yet due to a
sluggish world economy and market volatility.
"The overall situation is better than expected," Li was
quoted by state media as saying.
Some market economists agree. After March inflation data,
ANZ Bank scaled back its expectations for monetary policy easing
this year to one more RRR cut this year, instead of three.
On Friday, UBS upgraded its 2016 economic growth forecast to
6.6 percent from 6.2 percent, and said it no longer expected an
interest rate cut this year. But the investment bank said there
were concerns about the sustainability of growth and about debt.
Indeed, there was a surge of new debt at the start of 2016
which could have helped the economy gain strength in March. Yuan
loans rose 25 percent over a year earlier.
Rising debt levels in China is a concern though. In a report
last week, the International Monetary Fund flagged the risks of
commercial bank loans to the corporate sector, saying 15.5
percent of them, or $1.3 trillion, were now held by borrowers
without sufficient income to cover interest payments.
Continued strong lending to a weakening corporate sector
would sap potential economic growth because the loans would only
refinance existing debt rather than new projects, the IMF said.
"China is climbing a ridge in its restructuring, the
restructuring pain continues, the real economy has more
difficulties and the downward pressure can not be ignored,"
Sheng Laiyun, spokesman of the National Bureau of Statistics,
said on Friday.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by John Mair and Neil Fullick)