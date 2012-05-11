* April Industrial output up 9.3 pct: forecast +12 pct
* Jan-April FAI up 20.2 pct: forecast +20.5 pct
* Retail sales up 14.1 pct: forecast +15.2 pct
* April bank lending weaker than expected
* April CPI up 3.4 pct on year: forecast +3.3 pct
* April PPI down 0.7 pct on year: forecast -0.5 pct
By Lucy Hornby and Langi Chiang
BEIJING, May 11 China's economy stuttered
unexpectedly in April with lower than expected output data,
softening retail sales and easing prices suggesting economic
headwinds might be stiffer than thought, requiring more robust
policy responses to counter them.
Industrial output expanded at its slowest annual pace in
April in nearly three years, while fixed asset investment growth
dipped to its lowest in almost a decade.
The weak growth in fixed asset investment signalled that the
impact of a prolonged credit crunch in China's real estate
sector, and of flagging demand from export markets, was more
severe than first thought.
In fact, new loans in April were well below what most market
observers had expected, helping to explain continued tight
conditions for businesses and developers despite the gentle
easing espoused by Beijing.
"The data suggests further deceleration of the economy at
the start of Q2, with all segments of private demand weak,"
Dariusz Kowalczyk, economist at Credit Agricole-CIB in Hong
Kong, said.
"This increases the pressure for policy stimulus, both
fiscal and monetary. In particular given lower inflation, we
believe that there is room for, and need for, such policy
easing."
Chinese banks made 681.8 billion yuan worth of new loans in
April, well below market forecasts of 800 billion yuan. Annual
growth in China's broad M2 measure of money supply eased to 12.8
percent, below Beijing's 14 percent annual target.
Outstanding yuan loans at the end of April stood at 57.9
trillion yuan, a rise of 15.4 percent from a year ago but down
from 15.7 percent in March. Economists had expected a 15.6
percent gain.
Beijing has been "fine-tuning" monetary and fiscal policy
since the autumn of 2011 when a softening of demand from the
European Union - China's biggest export market - and the impact
of domestic policy tightening left firms struggling, but as the
economy endeavours to regain upward momentum analysts say the
time for more robust action may be drawing near.
"The government has attempted to revive the economy through
largely passive means, but that strategy appears to be failing.
A more assertive monetary policy is now needed," said Alistair
Thornton, an economist with IHS Global Insight in Beijing.
"We believe the government will step up efforts to stimulate
the economy, even as genuine concerns remain regarding the very
real possibility of over-stimulating."
Industrial production rose by 9.3 percent in April, the
lowest level since May 2009, while retail sales growth slowed to
14.1 percent, the weakest in 14 months.
Fixed asset investment rose by 20.2 percent in the first
four months of the year, the slowest level since December 2002.
Property investment growth slowed to 9.2 percent, the lowest
level since November 2009, according to Reuters calculations.
New property investment in the first four months slowed to 18.7
percent growth, from 23.5 percent growth in the first quarter.
Power output growth, considered a particularly accurate
measure of the real economy, slowed to less than 1 percent.
China's implied oil demand was uncharacteristically flat and
may even have turned negative in April. That helped weigh on
U.S. crude futures, which plunged below $100 a barrel in
early May after creeping up to last year's higher levels in
April.
The Australian dollar AUD=D4>, which trades as a proxy for
China growth expectations, fell to nearly a five-month low on
the data. The Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo stock markets all
slipped. Disappointing trade numbers on Thursday had heightened
jitters about a slowdown in the global economy.
The weakness in global economic conditions was further
underlined by India, where industrial output data for March
showed a 3.5 percent year-on-year fall.
SCOPE TO EASE POLICY
China's two-year long battle with inflation and a property
bubble are the after-effects of the stimulus programme
implemented to maintain growth in the wake of the 2008-09 global
financial crisis.
Easing inflation potentially gives Beijing more scope to
loosen policy to help the economy rebound from a first-quarter
slowdown in growth.
Annual consumer inflation moderated to 3.4 percent in April
from 3.6 percent in March, while food prices - which are of most
concern for China's people and policymakers - rose by 7 percent,
compared with 7.5 percent in March.
Food inflation has eased considerably this year and remains
trending down, but non-food inflation may pose a risk and one
that the central bank cannot ignore despite its policy bias
towards supporting growth, said Zhang Zhiwei, China economist at
Nomura in Hong Kong.
"I guess wage growth, those kind of structural factors are
still playing out. The central bank probably still needs to look
at things from a more cautious perspective," Zhang said.
China's inflation has fallen steadily from a three-year peak
of 6.5 percent in July 2011 in response to a series of policy
tightening steps and weakening economic activity.
Pork prices in particular have moderated, after inflation
levels of over 50 percent last summer.
In its quarterly report released Thursday evening, the PBOC
seemed more worried about the upside risks to inflation than
about a sudden weakening in the economy - implying that the
report was written well before April's signals became clear.
DOWNTURN RISK
Slowing growth has weighed on demand from China's
manufacturing sector, which struggles with overcapacity in many
sectors. April's producer price index (PPI) dropped by 0.7
percent after a 0.3 percent drop in March, overshooting
expectations.
Retreating inflation has led investors to speculate that
China may cut further the amount of cash it requires banks to
hold as reserves to encourage them to lend more to cash-strapped
firms.
China has cut the required reserve ratio by 100 basis points
from a record high of 21.5 percent in two steps, the last a 50
bp cut in February. The market consensus is for 150 bps of more
RRR cuts this year, according to the benchmark Reuters poll.
Annual export growth of just 4.9 percent in April, below a
forecast of 8.5 percent, highlighted the risks to China's
factory-focused economy of a fresh downturn in demand.
Continued softness in domestic demand is exacerbated by the
impact of financial turmoil in Europe, a major export market.
High domestic stockpiles of metals and iron ore made it
unprofitable to import more, helping explain a mere 0.3 percent
rise in China's imports in April, far short of the 11 percent
growth that had been forecast.
Other than pockets of government spending, overall
investment is relatively soft, weighing on demand for steel for
construction as well as household appliance purchases, said
steel analyst Zhou Xizheng of CITIC Securities in Beijing.
"It's mostly because consumer confidence is weak," he said.
"Investment is weak because no-one wants to take on more debt."