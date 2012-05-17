BEIJING May 17 Leading indicators in China are
already showing signs of an uptick in the economy, a senior
statistics official said on Thursday, in stark contrast to
downgrades of growth estimates by investment banks after
disappointing data last week.
Fixed asset investment rose by 20.2 percent on year in the
first four months of this year, below market expectations and
down from 25.4 percent for the same period in 2011, as a credit
squeeze on China's real estate developers and a worsening
international environment continued to bite.
"Forward looking indicators are starting to recover. At
least we can say in the future, the Chinese economy will not
have a sharp slowdown," Pan Jiancheng, deputy director-general
at the China Economic Monitoring & Analysis Center, a unit of
the National Bureau of Statistics, told a conference organised
by market research firm Nielsen.
Pan pointed to an uptick on a monthly basis in leading
indicators such as the new orders and input purchasing
sub-indexes in the NBS' Purchasing Manager Index, as against a
slide in manufacturing output, which measures past economic
performance.
Industrial production rose 9.3 percent on year in April, well
below market expectations.
It was one of a clutch of numbers that led economists to cut
their consensus call for China's second quarter growth to 7.9
percent from 8.3 percent previously. Full-year growth estimates
were trimmed to 8.2 percent from 8.4 percent.
"There's been an acceleration in the GDP slowdown and
therefore everyone is worried," Pan conceded.
China's annual growth slipped to 8.1 percent in the first
three months of 2012, its slowest pace in almost three years.
That level had been widely expected to mark the bottom of a
downswing which now seems set to extend into a sixth straight
quarter.
Nonetheless, Pan noted that a business confidence index rose
in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter.
Dropping producer prices were evidence of overcapacity in
the Chinese manufacturing sector, which prevented factories from
passing on higher labour and raw materials costs, Pan said. PPI
fell 0.7 percent on year in April.
(Reporting by Lucy Hornby; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)