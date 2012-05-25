* China should step up efforts to spur growth - c.bank
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, May 25 China should step up efforts to
spur economic growth, including cutting the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves, a central bank adviser said on
Friday, even as the government saw tentative signs of a recovery
in exports.
Recent comments by Premier Wen Jiabao and other leaders have
fuelled market expectations that the government could roll out
more stimulus measures to combat an economic slowdown.
Wen said this week the government would step up policy
fine-tuning to give more attention to supporting growth and
existing government spending plans on key projects should be
brought forward.
"The government intends to stimulate the economy, but the
intensity is probably not enough," Song Guoqing, an academic
adviser to the People's Bank of China, told Reuters in an
interview.
"There are some downward pressures (on the economy). Banks'
reserve requirement ratio (RRR) could be lowered in line with
the situation," said Song, an influential economist at the
prestigious Peking University.
China has cut 150 basis points from RRR in three moves since
November 2011, bringing the rate down from a record high of 21.5
percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters this month expected another
100-bps cuts this year and forecast annual economic growth to
dip to 7.9 percent in the second quarter - the sixth successive
quarter of slowdown.
Song expected the world's second-largest economy to grow by
8.2-8.3 percent in 2012, slowing from 9.2 percent in 2011, and
annual inflation to be about 3 percent.
Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing was more bearish,
expecting 7.5 percent growth this year as China grapples with a
slowdown in consumer spending and exports.
VOLATILE TRADE DATA
Meanwhile, the Commerce Ministry offered a ray of hope on
Friday by saying that annual export and import growth showed
signs of acceleration in the first 10 days of May, though it
remained wary of "a relatively stern trade environment".
Exports grew 27.3 percent and imports rose 28 percent in the
first 10 days of May compared with the same period of last year,
Vice Commerce Minister Li Jinzao told a news conference.
"There are signs of things turning better from data in the
first 10 days of May," Li said. "They are making us more
confident about achieving this year's trade target.
"But we also clearly know that there will be no quick and
significant improvement in the global situation, and we are
still confronted with a relatively stern trade environment."
China aims for annual growth of 10 percent in exports and
imports this year and is running far short of both. The first
four months of 2012 saw exports grow 6.9 percent on the previous
year while imports grew 5.1 percent.
Last month's data was a reminder of how volatile the trade
account can be and that readings given before the full numbers
are calculated are prone to restatement.
Premier Wen, for example, said in April that China's export
and import growth had picked up to 12.7 percent and 8.3 percent
year-on-year for the period April 11-20. The full data published
on May 10 revealed import growth in April was just 0.3 percent
on the previous year and export growth was 4.9 percent.
The European Union, China's largest export customer, is
struggling to contain contagion risks from a Greek debt crisis
that is unnerving global financial markets.
YUAN WEAKNESS
The HSBC China Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest
indicator of activity in the country's vast factory sector,
showed faltering demand in May as export orders fell to
two-month lows. That suggests surprise weakness in China's April
economic data persists.
Song, who joined the central bank's monetary policy
committee in March, said it was necessary for the government to
roll out more stimulus measures, although such steps may take
some time to show effect.
Song said leaders were concerned about the growth slowdown
as it had taken a toll on earnings of companies.
GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd reported an
88 percent drop in net income for the first quarter from a year
earlier, partly reflecting the expiration of government
subsidies on home appliances.
The Chinese yuan, however, should not necessarily
pose a problem to trade.
"The exchange rate will be around this level this year.
There won't be any big change," he said.
The yuan, which has lost 0.8 percent of its value against
the dollar this year, hit an intraday low of 6.3525 versus the
greenback, breaching a previous 2012 low of 6.3471 seen on March
14.