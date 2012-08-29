BEIJING Aug 29 China's economy is stabilising
slowly as pro-growth government policies gain traction while
real estate curbs have surpressed speculation, the head of the
country's top planning agency, the National Development and
Reform Commission, said on Wednesday.
Zhang told a meeting of the National People's Congress
(NPC), China's top legislature, that China's two-pronged policy
programme had been effective.
"The government's policies and measures have been effective
and the country's economic growth is stabilizing at a slow
pace," Zhang Ping, chief of NDRC was quoted by the official
Xinhua news agency as saying.
"Speculative and investment demand have been effectively
surpressed due to government control policies for the real
estate market," he added.
Investors are nervously eyeing China's domestic policy mix
as external demand for the country's vast export-oriented
factory goods sinks with its biggest customer - the European
Union - mired in a mess of sovereign debt and recession risks.
To boost China's economy, the government has fast-tracked
investment spending on key projects, cut the amount of cash
banks must hold as reserves by 150 basis points in three steps
and lowered interest rates twice in a space of one month.
But weak economic data in July has fanned worries that the
economic slowdown may run into a seventh straight quarter in the
three months of July-September, further raising expectations of
fresh government action to shore up growth.
China's economy grew 7.6 percent year-on-year in the second
quarter, its slowest pace in more than three years. The country
is forecast to deliver its slowest full year of growth since
1999, at just 8 percent, according to the latest Reuters poll.
Zhang was delivering a report to China's lawmakers on the
progress of national economic and development plans in the first
half of 2012.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick
Edwards)