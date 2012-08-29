* China economy stabilising at a slow pace - official
* Says the economy still faces downward pressure
* Says to boost domestic consumption to bolster demand
(Adds detail, comment)
BEIJING, Aug 29 China's economy is stabilising
slowly as policy stimulus gains traction while the government's
sustained property curbs have suppressed speculation, the head
of the country's top planning agency said on Wednesday.
Zhang Ping, head of the National Development and Reform
Commission, told a meeting of the National People's Congress, or
parliament, that China's two-pronged policy programme had been
effective.
"The government's policies and measures have been effective
and the country's economic growth is stabilizing at a slow
pace," Zhang was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency as
saying.
"Speculative and investment demand have been effectively
suppressed due to government control policies for the real
estate market," he added.
Zhang said both economic growth and consumer inflation were
within the government's targeted range, while main reforms to
adjust the economic structure were making progress.
But he highlighted downward risks facing the economy because
of global headwinds and domestic economic distortions.
China must step up efforts to boost domestic demand and
press on with reforms to transform its growth model, he added.
Zhang made the remarks when delivering a report to lawmakers
on the progress of national economic and development plans in
the first half of 2012.
Finance Minister Xie Xuren also told parliament that the
government would continue to revamp its tax system by carrying
out various reforms, including expanding property ownership tax
and deepening reforms of resource tax and consumption tax.
He also pledged to quicken the disbursement of export tax
rebate and further expand the use of export credit insurance to
support the battered export sector, repeating Premier Wen
Jiabao's position set out over the weekend.
"In the next stage, we will continue to implement proactive
fiscal policy to promote stable economic growth and will push
ahead with fiscal and tax system reform," Xie told the top
legislature.
Investors are nervously eyeing China's the domestic policy
mix as external demand for the country's factory goods sinks
with its biggest customer - the European Union - mired in a mess
of sovereign debt and recession risks.
To boost China's economy, the government has fast-tracked
investment spending on key projects, cut the amount of cash
banks must hold as reserves by 150 basis points in three steps
and lowered interest rates twice in the space of one month.
But weak economic data in July has fanned worries that the
economic slowdown may run into a seventh straight quarter in the
three months of July-September, further raising expectation of
more government action to shore up growth.
China's economy grew 7.6 percent year-on-year in the second
quarter, its slowest pace in more than three years. The country
is forecast to deliver its slowest full year of growth since
1999, at just 8 percent, according to the latest Reuters poll.
(Reporting By Aileen Wang, Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Nick Edwards
and Robert Birsel)