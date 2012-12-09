* Output figures suggest economic revival deepens
* Points to healthy export figures due Monday
* China Nov exports seen +9.0 pct y/y vs October +11.6 pct
* Imports forecast +2.0 pct y/y vs Oct +2.4 pct
By Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Dec 10 A pick up in China's factory
output and retail sales growth to eight-month highs suggested a
revival in the world's second-biggest economy is deepening and
boosted the chances for stronger-than-expected exports figures
on Monday.
Government figures on Sunday said industrial output rose
10.1 percent in November from a year earlier, the fastest pace
since March. Industrial exports growth leapt to a 10-month peak,
a breakdown showed.
Consumer inflation bounced off a 33-month trough, but
remained at relatively low levels. The combination of tame price
pressures and a pick up in economic activity after seven
straight quarters of weakening growth will persuade Beijing to
stand pat on policy for now, analysts said.
"The Chinese economy is now in a sweet spot and can stay in
the sweet spot through the first half of 2013," said Ting Lu, an
economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. "Beijing will be
happy to sustain the current policy stance."
Analysts forecast the November trade report due later on
Monday will show annual exports growth slipped to 9 percent from
October's 11.6 percent. They forecast a 2 percent rise in
imports, compared with October's 2.4 percent increase.
If the trade data is stronger than expected, markets will
become increasingly confident China is snapping out of a
protracted slump -- welcome news for a global economy feeling
the weight of a recession in the euro zone.
Hurt by wilting export growth and lackluster domestic demand
partly owing to measures to cool down a hot property market,
growth hit a three-year low of 7.4 percent in the July-September
quarter and is poised this year for its weakest expansion since
1999.
The People's Bank of China, the central bank, cut interest
rates in both June and July and has lowered banks' reserve
requirement ratio (RRR) by 150 basis points since late 2011,
freeing an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan ($193 billion) for
lending.
"DURABLE RECOVERY"
Like factory output, retail sales surprised by rising more
than expected. The 14.9 percent gain was above forecasts for a
14.6 percent increase. Analysts had expected industrial output
to expand by 9.8 percent.
The weekend data also showed fixed asset investment, or
spending in such areas as bridges, factories and housing, rose
20.7 percent in the first 11 months of the year over the same
year-earlier period. That compared with expectations for a 20.8
percent gain.
The investment data may have been marginally weaker than
expected, but Lu of Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said it also
contained signs of economic strength.
Annual growth in property investment, which accounts for
nearly 15 percent of China's gross domestic product, surged 28.4
percent in November for its fastest pace of expansion this year,
he said.
Analysts said the signs that a pick up in activity was
broadening suggested the economy's rebound is sustainable.
"We expect such (an economic) recovery to be durable and
will at least extend into the first half of next year, though
the pace of recovery will remain mild," said Sun Junwei, an
economist at HSBC in Beijing.
Zhang Zhiwei, an economist from Nomura, said he expects
Chinese economic growth to rebound sharply in the fourth quarter
to above 8 percent, with housing investment a key support of the
recovery.
That would compare with growth rates of 7.4 percent, 7.6
percent and 8.1 percent in the previous quarters of 2012 - a
sharp contrast to the double digit rates of previous years.
China's economy is expected to grow in 2012 by 7.5 percent -
in line with a government target - before picking up to expand
8.5 percent in 2013, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation
and Development said in a November report.
WATCHING INFLATION
Sunday's inflation report showed China's consumer price
index rose 2 percent in November from a year ago, slightly less
than forecasts for a 2.1 percent gain. Vegetable prices soared
11.3 percent.
Although that leaves consumer inflation well below Beijing's
4 percent target for 2012, the central bank has said rising
prices represent the biggest risk long term as China makes a
transition from a planned to a market-based economy.
This is because as the Chinese economy breaks away from
central planning and with wages rising strongly, it may be
harder to keep prices in check, a point made by the central bank
last month.
Underlining its worries about consumer and property
inflation, the central bank has not cut interest rates or the
RRR since July. Instead it has used open-market operations to
manage cash in the economy to try to target its impact more
precisely.
"We expect consumer inflation to not see a big rebound until
the first quarter of next year," said Jiang Chao, an analyst at
Guotai Junan Securities in Shanghai.
"Therefore, the central bank may stick to its current policy
stance and we see little chance of further (policy) loosening
towards the year end."
November's data showed price momentum may also be changing
in industry.
Factory-gate prices fell 2.2 percent in November from a year
earlier. It marked the ninth straight month of decline but was
the second month that deflation narrowed after September's 3.6
percent drop, the steepest in nearly three years.