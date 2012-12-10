* Nov exports growth slows to 2.9 pct from Oct's 11.6 pct
* Could reflect sudden slow down in smartphone shipments
* Global headwinds could weigh on China recovery
* Contrasts with stronger than expected industrial output
* Output rose 10.1 percent in November
By Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Dec 10 China's exports growth slowed
sharply to a much lower than expected 2.9 percent in November, a
customs report said on Monday, underscoring the global headwinds
dragging on an economy showing otherwise solid signs of a pick
up in domestic activity.
Data at the weekend showed both industrial output and retail
sales rose in November at their fastest annual pace in eight
months, reinforcing the view that growth in the world's
second-biggest economy is finally picking up after a long slide.
However, weak exports will drag on the revival in the
Chinese economy as its major buyers struggle; Europe and Japan
with recession and the United States with a sluggish recovery.
"The external sector remains fragile, although recent
manufacturing activities have showed convincing signs of
stabilisation and a gradual recovery," said Connie Tse, an
economist at Forecast Pte in Singapore.
"I expect export growth to pick-up throughout 2013, but this
is likely to be gradual and volatile in absence of a material
improvement in the euro zone."
China's annual exports growth in November was well below
expectations for a 9.0 percent increase and behind October's
11.6 percent pace, customs figures showed. The Christmas
shipment season for smartphones from the world's biggest
exporter of mobile phones came to an end in November, which
analysts said may explain the softening.
Imports were unchanged on the year, off forecasts for a 2.0
percent rise. The relatively subdued reading masked a surge in
imports of crude oil, iron ore and copper that analysts said
backed the view domestic activity was picking up.
The trade data represented the weakest performance for
exports and imports since August and a contrast to data on the
domestic economy, which is raising expectations that seven
straight quarters of sliding GDP growth will come to an end in
the fourth quarter.
Government figures on Sunday showed that industrial output
rose a higher-than-expected 10.1 percent in November from a year
earlier, the fastest pace since March and above forecasts for an
increase of 9.8 percent. Electricity output rose 7.9 percent,
the strongest since December.
Annual growth in retail sales hit 14.9 percent, the
strongest since March, while the pace of fixed asset investment,
or spending in such areas as bridges, factories and housing, was
steady at 20.7 percent in the first 11 months.
"The export slowdown shows external demand faces uncertainty
due to concerns over the 'fiscal cliff' in the U.S.," said Zhang
Zhiwei, chief China economist at Nomura in Hong Kong.
"Nonetheless it does not change our view that growth is on
track for a strong recovery in Q4, as (growth) is mostly
domestically driven."
In the United States, scheduled tax increases and public
spending cuts due to kick in early in 2013 could suck $600
billion out of the economy, raising fears a recession could
follow unless Congress acts.
SMARTPHONE IMPACT
Kevin Lai, an economist at Daiwa in Hong Kong, said
smartphone shipments were probably to blame for the
disappointing weakness in exports growth.
"The numbers in Taiwan, Korea, and now China have all been
disappointing," he said. "But it's entirely due to the
smartphone impact. That accounted for one-third to one-half of
the increase in September and October."
Indeed, Nicole Peng, a smartphone analyst at research firm
Canalys in Shanghai, said the Christmas shipping season for
smartphones, such as Apple Inc's iPhone 5, ended in
November.
That may partly explain the swing from October's 11.6
percent rise in exports over a year earlier to November's much
weaker performance.
More importantly though, analysts say the divergence
probably reflects the fact that the value of each phone is
rising faster than the volume of shipments as factories retool
to make high-end gadgets.
"The whole mobile phone ecosystem has been transformed,"
Peng said.
The value factor would have exacerbated the slow down in
November as Christmas demand eased off.
The number of phones that China shipped in the first eight
months rose 15.5 percent from a year earlier, but the value of
those phones increased close to 28 percent, customs data shows.
China will ship 1 billion mobile phones this year, the China
Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and
Electronic Products estimated.
OUTLOOK
In the first 11 months, China's exports and imports grew 5.8
percent from a year earlier, running well below a government
2012 target of 10 percent.
China's exports to the European Union fell 18 percent in
November from a year earlier, the sixth straight decline. The
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development cited the
euro area crisis in a report last month warning that exports
will remain a weak spot for China's economic outlook.
The OECD forecast China's economy would grow by 7.5 percent
in 2012 - in line with a government target - before picking up
to expand 8.5 percent in 2013.
Despite efforts to rebalance the economy towards domestic
consumption, exports generated 31 percent of gross domestic
product in 2011, World Bank data shows, and supported an
estimated 200 million jobs.
The People's Bank of China, the central bank, cut interest
rates in both June and July and has lowered banks' reserve
requirement ratio (RRR) by 150 basis points since late 2011,
freeing an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan ($193 billion) for
lending.
Most analysts believe room for further policy easing is
limited as inflation and property prices start to pick up.
Sunday's inflation report showed China's consumer price
index rose 2 percent in November from a year ago, slightly less
than forecasts for a 2.1 percent gain and up from 1.7 percent in
October. Vegetable prices soared 11.3 percent.
Although that leaves consumer inflation well below Beijing's
4 percent target for 2012, the central bank has said rising
prices represent the biggest risk long term as China makes a
transition from a planned to a market-based economy.