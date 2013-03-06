* Urbanisation to be biggest driver of demand in years ahead
* Government to launch guidelines in H1 2013
By Aileen Wang and David Stanway
BEIJING, March 6 China's planned urbanisation
drive will be main engine of growth for domestic economic
activity in the years ahead, giving the government scope to
boost domestic demand and infrastructure investment, a senior
planning official said on Wednesday.
China plans to spend 40 trillion yuan ($6.4 trillion) to
bring 400 million people to cities over the next decade as the
government tries to turn the country into a wealthy world power
with economic growth generated by an affluent consumer class.
"Urbanisation is the biggest potential force driving China's
domestic demand in the years ahead," Zhang Ping, head of the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China's top
economic planning agency, told reporters.
Sources told Reuters on Friday that China plans major bond
market reforms to help fund the 40 trillion plan.
Guidelines for urbanisation would be launched during the
first half of this year, Zhang told a news conference on the
sidelines of the annual meeting of the National People's
Congress (NPC), China's parliament.
"We need to pay more attention to the quality of
urbanisation and align the process with China's environmental
capability and resources," Zhang said.
The government hopes 60 percent of the population of almost
1.4 billion will be urban residents by 2020 and will build
homes, roads, hospitals and schools for them.
The NDRC's annual report to the NPC, published on Tuesday,
said China's urbanisation rate would climb to 53.37 percent this
year, up from 52.57 percent in 2012.
CONSUMPTION KEY
Outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao said on Tuesday that consumption
was the key to unlocking the full potential of domestic demand
in the economy and would reduce excess, inefficiency and
inequality.
It would also help deliver growth of 7.5 percent in 2013 - a
level China barely beat in 2012 when growth eased to its slowest
pace in 13 years, expanding by 7.8 percent.
Urbanisation is a policy priority for China's government
which wants to create a true consumer class that will help
rebalance growth drivers away from the investment-heavy,
export-oriented model it has followed for three decades.
The factory-fuelled, breakneck economic expansion that has
lifted hundreds of millions from rural poverty so far has also
led to mis-allocation of resources, massive industrial
inefficiency and exacerbated pollution.
Widespread public anger and rare media criticism over
pollution was trigged recently after smog enveloped swathes of
the north of the country, grounding flights, forcing people
indoors and forcing measures such as factory closures.
Zhang said China would continue to push forward with
economic reforms to better clarify the different roles that the
government and markets played in the economy.
He restated government pledges to carry out reforms in the
years ahead, including fiscal, financial, pricing and income
distribution reform, but gave no further details.
Zhang said China's longer-term strategy remained focused on
boosting domestic consumption in the economy.
