* Analysts see reform quickening to fill growth gap
* Some forecasts doubt China can meet 2013 growth target
* Markets relieved growth data not worse after exports drop
* China slowdown favourable for reforms, stats bureau says
By Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, July 15 China's annual GDP growth
slowed to 7.5 percent in April to June - the ninth quarter in
the last 10 that expansion has weakened - putting pressure on
Beijing to quicken reforms rather than slow them to take up the
economic slack.
Data showed the world's second-biggest economy slowed down
in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll after growth
of 7.7 percent in the January-to-March period. Asian stocks rose
on relief growth was not lower after a surprise fall in exports
in June.
A spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said
the economy could still meet the full-year growth target of 7.5
percent, while the central bank governor said the government
would increase incentives to support small businesses to try to
stabilise growth.
But analysts said the slowdown would encourage the
government to push harder on reforms. The alternative - pumping
more cash into the economy through monetary easing - raises the
risk of exacerbating already hot housing and credit markets.
"The slowdown will force the government to push reforms to
help unleash new growth engines," said Xiang Songzuo, chief
economist at Agricultural Bank of China in Beijing.
The latest year-on-year growth rate was the second-lowest
since the global financial crisis after 7.4 percent in the third
quarter of last year.
The NBS spokesman, Sheng Laiyun, said the slowdown was
partly the result of Beijing's efforts to reform the economy, a
programme aimed at reducing its reliance on exports and
investment to encourage more domestic consumption.
Investment was the biggest growth driver in the first half,
contributing 4.1 percentage points to the 7.6 percent rate,
while consumption contributed 3.4 percentage points and net
exports made up 0.1 percentage point, the bureau said.
Other figures released on Monday showed industrial output in
June rose less than expected from a year earlier while annual
growth in fixed-asset investment growth in the first half lost
some steam, with consumption bucking the trend.
Asian stocks rose on relief the GDP figures were not worse
following a surprise fall in June exports last week that
suggested the economy may face greater headwinds than first
thought. The Australian dollar, highly sensitive to Chinese
demand for Australian raw materials, rose.
"There will be no big change in overall policy, although the
government will also try to stabilise short-term growth in its
efforts to restructure the economy," Haibin Zhu, chief China
economist at JPMorgan Chase in Hong Kong.
TARGET STILL ACHIEVABLE?
Analysts have steadily cut their forecasts this year for
China's growth as data consistently came in weaker than expected
and government comments talked of slowing growth. Ahead of
Monday's economic figures, they were mostly forecasting 2013
growth between 7 and 7.5 percent.
After the latest data though, JP Morgan cut its 2013 growth
forecast to 7.4 percent from 7.6 percent, a prediction that
would suggest the government will miss its target for the first
time since 1999, when the economy was also undergoing major
reform under Premier Zhu Rongji.
Barclays Capital has also forecast that China will narrowly
miss the target.
Sheng though said the target was still in sight and that
reforms would benefit the economy in the long term.
"Some measures, including the intensified property
tightening campaign, new rules to curb misuse of public funds
and exit the previous stimulus policies, will inevitably have
some impact on growth in the short term, but they will benefit
our economy in the long run," he told a news conference.
An interbank cash crunch in June underscored the central
bank's reluctance to pump more money into the economy. Banks
have been told to make better use of the existing credit through
financial innovations such as asset securitisation.
Beijing is still dealing with the lingering hangover of a 4
trillion yuan ($650 billion) stimulus package implemented in
2008-2009, which resulted in piles of local government debt.
Analysts believe Beijing will step in only if growth slips
below 7 percent from a year earlier in any quarter. If needed,
Beijing has ample room to expand fiscal spending, by tapping
into about 3 trillion yuan ($488 billion) in savings, or expand
its fiscal deficit, said Ting Lu, an economist at Bank of
American/Merrill Lynch said before the GDP figures were
released.
The main worry for China's leaders is if the economic
slowdown leads to high unemployment that could spark social
unrest. So far government officials say employment is stable.
Premier Li Keqiang has been prominent in pushing for
economic reform over fast-line growth, suggesting the government
is in no rush to offer fresh stimulus to revive an economy in a
protracted slowdown.
High on Beijing's reform agenda is to liberalise interest
rates, which proponents say would help resolve deep-seated
financial distortions, including a sprawling non-bank lending
industry.
Banks will be encouraged to conduct financial innovations,
such as credit securitisation, to support the real economy.
"The government is obviously aware that such a moderate
slowdown is conducive to economic restructuring. The government
is still calmly carrying out restructuring and speeding up
reforms despite the slowdown. This decision is correct from a
long-term perspective," said Sheng.