* Preliminary PMI at 11-mth low, below 50 for third month
* Employment sub-index at lowest in more than four years
* Japan feels impact on exports, Apple on revenues
By Langi Chiang and Jonathan Standing
BEIJING, July 24 China's manufacturing engine
lost further momentum in July and the job market weakened, a
survey showed on Wednesday, complicating a transition to
consumer-driven growth and boding ill for so many leveraged to
the world's second-largest economy.
The knock-on effects are already being felt farther afield -
from a slowdown in Japanese export growth despite a weaker yen
to Apple Inc lamenting a rare drop in Chinese
demand for its premium brand of gadgets.
"China's slowdown is starting to become more dangerous,"
warned Yasuo Yamamoto, a senior economist at Mizuho Research
Institute in Tokyo.
Since taking office in March, China's new leaders have said
they are prepared to tolerate tamer growth and push a
restructuring of the economy toward domestic consumption, but
there have been mixed messages on how much of a slowing they
would tolerate. The flow of data suggests their task of changing
the shape of the massive economy will only get harder.
Wednesday's flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index
showed output, employment and new orders all declining at a
faster pace in July. The overall index of
business conditions fell to 47.7 from June's final reading of
48.2, a third straight month below the watershed 50 line which
divides expansion from contraction, and the weakest level since
August 2012.
The employment sub-index slid to 47.3 in July, the weakest
since the depths of the global financial crisis in early 2009.
"This print could reignite fears of a Chinese hard landing,"
said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific research at TD
Securities in Singapore. "We expect economic growth to continue
moderating towards 7 percent."
China's economy grew 7.5 percent in April-June from a year
earlier, the ninth quarter of slowdown in the past 10 quarters.
While top leaders have stressed in recent weeks that reform
is the priority - the latest being President Xi Jinping - they
were also at pains to assure investors that Beijing would not
allow the economy to slip too far.
On Wednesday, the industry ministry said it was putting a
priority on restructuring and reforming traditional industries
such as steel, shipbuilding, cement and aluminium, once drivers
of growth, but now plagued with overcapacity.
A GLOBAL DRAG
Some analysts note China is also hostage to the health of
global markets.
"China cannot change its weak economic growth situation due
to still weak external demand and overcapacity problems in the
domestic market," said Wang Jian, a senior researcher with the
China Society of Macroeconomics, a research body affiliated with
the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).
"China's economic growth rate will probably fall below 7
percent in the fourth quarter this year and may fall under 6
percent in some quarter next year," Wang wrote in the China
Securities Journal on Wednesday.
While that's at the extreme end of market forecasts, China
has become such a major importer of goods that any weakness in
demand is increasingly felt worldwide.
Japan on Wednesday reported annual growth in its exports to
China eased to 4.8 percent in June from 8.3 percent in May,
and camera maker Canon Inc trimmed its
sales targets and annual profit forecast, blaming the China
slowdown.
"Chinese consumers tend to be very fond of cameras,
especially high-end ones such as SLRs, but an economic slowdown
has hit just as sales were recovering from last year," Chief
Financial Officer Toshizo Tanaka told an earnings briefing.
In the United States, Apple reported quarterly revenues from
Greater China dived 43 percent from the previous quarter, and
fell 14 percent from the same time last year - an abrupt
turnaround for the Silicon Valley giant which has come to count
on endless growth in the world's biggest smartphone market. The
country accounted for 13 percent of all Apple's April-June
sales, up 10-fold in the past four years but down from nearly 19
percent in the previous quarter.
The same goes for commodity exporters. China consumes around
half of the world's iron ore and coal and 30-40 percent of
global production of base metals such as copper.
London copper futures briefly fell from 1-month
peaks in the wake of Wednesday's China data, while the
Australian dollar took a knock as China is the
country's single biggest export market.
"It adds to the concern about the outlook for demand, and
brings into question just how strong Chinese commodities demand
will be," said Alexandra Knight, economist at National Australia
Bank.