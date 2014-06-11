(Writes through)
BEIJING, June 11 China is planning further big
infrastructure projects including highways, express train
networks and new waterways to keep its economy growing at a
stable rate, the cabinet said on Wednesday.
Buffeted by unsteady global demand and slowing domestic
investment, China's economic growth fell to an 18-month low of
7.4 percent in the first quarter. Analysts expect the cooldown
to deepen slightly, with full-year growth seen at a 24-year
trough of 7.3 percent.
The dredging of new waterways would be accelerated to clear
shipping bottlenecks, and more highways, airports and express
train lines would help goods move faster to and from ports, the
government said in an online statement after a weekly meeting.
The ways in which oil and gas are transported and stored
would also be improved, it said, without giving details.
Authorities have already made a series of small changes to
monetary policy to shore up activity, a process the government
said it would continue to help specific areas of the economy.
As it is, Beijing has already instructed local governments
to spend all of their 2014 budget by the end of June to shore up
the economy, or risk losing the funds. As a result, separate
data on Wednesday showed fiscal spending surging 25 percent in
May alone.
To help companies survive China's cooling economic growth,
four different value-added taxes for utilities would be combined
into a single tax to be levied at a lower rate of 3 percent from
July 1, the government said.
Firms affected by the change would save about 24 billion
yuan ($3.9 billion) a year, it said.
($1 = 6.2 yuan)
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Macfie)