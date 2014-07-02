(Adds Li comment, background)
BEIJING, July 2 China's Premier Li Keqiang said
on Wednesday downward pressure still existed in its economy
despite it operating within a reasonable range and some leading
indicators demonstrating a positive trend.
China's factory activity hit multi-month highs in June,
official and private surveys showed on Monday, reinforcing signs
that the world's second-largest economy is steadying as the
government steps up policy support.
Li gave no figures or details and few direct quotes in the
comments on the Chinese government's official website, but also
addressed the disconnect between government finances and the
difficulty of business getting financing.
"Our local and central governments have amassed a large
amount of funds," Li said. "Some have been idle for a long time
and must be used ... to promote economic development and improve
people's lives."
It has been getting harder and more expensive to finance
firms in the real economy, Li said. These costs must be
decreased, especially for small and medium enterprises, he
added.
The government has unveiled a series of modest stimulus
measures in recent months to give a lift to economic growth,
which dipped to an 18-month low of 7.4 percent in the first
quarter, China's slowest annual growth since the third quarter
of 2012.
Such measures have included targeted reserve requirement
cuts for some banks to encourage more lending, quicker fiscal
disbursements and hastening construction of railways and public
housing projects.
China is targeting a 2014 GDP growth rate of 7.5 percent.
Analysts believe the worst for the economy is over as the
stimulus measures kick in, but have said Beijing may have to
announce more stimulus measures in the coming months to offset
the increasing drag from the cooling property sector.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alison Williams)